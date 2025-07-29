2025-08-02 Saturday

Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH to Coinbase in the past hour

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Lookonchain data, Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH (worth $49.7 million) into Coinbase in the past hour.
PANews2025/07/29 23:25
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 20,290 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 29, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC (worth $137 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews2025/07/29 23:18
Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect

Hong Kong’s decision to hold off on stablecoin licensing until 2025, as the regulatory regime prepares for Gazette publication on August 1, signals caution over rapid adoption. But is this a strategic pause or a bottleneck for crypto’s next frontier?…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 23:15
Pyth Network has launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 Hong Kong stocks

According to a PANews report on July 29th, Cointelegraph reported that the decentralized oracle network Pyth Network recently launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 major Hong Kong stocks, covering
PANews2025/07/29 23:15
eToro to Launch Tokenized US Stocks on the Ethereum Blockchain

PANews reported on July 29th that trading and investment platform eToro Group Ltd. announced plans to extend trading hours and introduce tokenized U.S.-listed stocks as a strategic move toward a
PANews2025/07/29 23:11
Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business

Bakkt's equity raise has been met with skepticism, as traders heavily discounted the firm.
Crypto.news2025/07/29 23:10
The GENIUS Act passed and DePIN should be next

The next frontier for crypto innovation is clear: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks need a tailored legal framework to unlock their full potential. It’s time for lawmakers to provide regulatory clarity
PANews2025/07/29 23:04
James Wynn's PEPE long positions were partially liquidated eight times in a row, resulting in a cumulative loss of nearly $1 million in the past week.

According to PANews on July 29th, Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that whale James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) long position has been partially liquidated eight times in a row. Over the
PANews2025/07/29 23:03
From ‘Static Holding’ to ‘Dynamic Income Growth’, Topnotch Crypto Ignites XRP’s Profit Engine

Topnotch Crypto has officially unveiled a new XRP -based cloud mining contract, marking a milestone in the evolution of digital currency utility. Designed to empower XRP holders, the platform now allows users to mine leading cryptocurrencies using XRP as both the funding and payout method. With this development, Topnotch Crypto is leading the way in offering innovative, low-barrier mining opportunities in the decentralized finance ecosystem. This launch comes at a time when passive income strategies in crypto are gaining widespread popularity, especially as users look for alternatives to hardware-intensive mining operations. Topnotch Crypto’s solution stands out by merging XRP’s transaction efficiency with a seamless contract-driven mining model – removing the barriers that once made mining difficult for the average investor. Turning Idle XRP into Daily Crypto Rewards The newly introduced XRP cloud mining contracts allow users to convert their idle XRP into productive digital assets by earning daily profits from cloud mining operations. With a starting point as low as $15, participants can begin generating passive income without purchasing or maintaining mining hardware. These fixed-term contracts provide users with full transparency on expected returns. Payouts are processed every 24 hours and can be withdrawn manually, offering a predictable income stream that is especially attractive in today’s volatile crypto market. Revolutionizing Cloud Mining with XRP Integration Traditionally, mining requires significant investment in physical infrastructure – ASICs, GPUs, cooling systems, and electricity. Now, through XRP-powered cloud mining, Topnotch Crypto offers a solution that is fast, secure, and free from technical complexity. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum , XRP cannot be mined through Proof-of-Work ( PoW ). Instead, Topnotch Crypto enables users to rent mining power for coins like BTC and LTC , funding those contracts entirely in XRP. The simplicity of this setup, paired with XRP’s near-zero transaction fees, creates a high-efficiency ecosystem that puts mining within reach of everyone. Contracts are available across multiple durations, from short-term trials to long-term income strategies. Whether a user is looking to dip a toe into mining or scale with reinvested profits, the flexibility is built in. How It Works: Easy Steps to Get Started Register an Account Signing up is quick and secure, requiring just an email address. Claim Your Sign-Up Bonus New users can receive a $15 bonus and start their first contract for free. Deposit XRP Users fund their account using XRP directly, without needing to convert from other tokens. Select a Mining Contract Choose from a wide range of options based on duration, expected returns, and minimum deposit. Activate and Earn Once a contract is purchased, mining begins automatically. Payouts are credited every 24 hours. Withdraw or Reinvest Users can manually withdraw earnings once they reach the minimum threshold or reinvest to grow their daily yield. This intuitive model is designed for all experience levels – from crypto veterans to first-time investors looking for a reliable entry point into digital asset accumulation. Why XRP? Speed, Stability, and Scalability XRP is one of the most liquid cryptocurrencies globally, known for its lightning-fast settlement and minimal fees. With its strong developer ecosystem and widespread adoption in payment systems, XRP is now carving a place in decentralized finance through utility-driven projects like Topnotch Crypto’s cloud mining platform. Using XRP as the primary mode of payment and reward provides users with enhanced flexibility, reduced conversion losses, and instant access to their earnings. This unique integration positions XRP as more than a payment token. It is now a viable tool for generating digital wealth. Transparency, Flexibility, and Daily Returns Topnotch Crypto provides users with a transparent dashboard where they can track earnings in real-time. Contract terms are clearly outlined, and returns are delivered based on real mining output – not speculative figures. With the freedom to withdraw or reinvest profits at any time, Topnotch Crypto makes it easier than ever to grow a crypto portfolio passively, securely, and flexibly. Setting a New Standard in Passive Crypto Income With this launch, Topnotch Crypto is setting a new standard for cloud mining services that combine innovation with simplicity. The XRP cloud mining contract is more than just a financial product. It’s a gateway for users to participate in the digital economy on their terms. As the crypto space continues to mature, solutions like these are helping everyday users unlock the potential of their digital assets, without being burdened by technical or financial hurdles.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 22:59
Ethereum validator exit queue size reaches all-time high

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to TheBlock, as of July 26th, the number of Ethereum validators exiting the queue had reached 744,000 ETH, reaching an all-time high. In
PANews2025/07/29 22:51

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi