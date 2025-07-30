MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hyperliquid API outage causes freeze on trading, HYPE down 5%
Hyperliquid's latest outage reveals the risks of centralized frontends for DeFi platforms.
HYPE
$38.06
-6.64%
DEFI
$0.001987
+4.35%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 04:15
‘A joke in poor taste’: Tornado Cash T-shirt stirs controversy in court
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have made statements in court about a T-shirt Roman Storm wore at a 2019 Ethereum conference in Boston.
STORM
$0.01464
+3.31%
T
$0.01651
-2.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 03:57
Vincent Mazzotta Admits $13M Crypto Ponzi – But Did His Fake ‘Federal Reserve’ Fool Regulators?
Arizona man Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr. pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice on Monday for his role in orchestrating a $13 million crypto Ponzi scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) states. Arizona man pleads guilty to money laundering charges related to Ponzi scheme that resulted in $13 million in investor losses https://t.co/lYXNDkr7M2 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) July 28, 2025 Arizona Man Pleads Guilty in $13M Crypto Fraud According to the July 28 press release , the one-time Los Angeles resident and his co-defendant, David Saffron, fraudulently promised high-yield crypto-trading returns from investments in companies such as Mind Capital and Cloud9Capital, among others. The duo even went so far as to create an organization called the Federal Crypto Reserve (FCR), a fake entity that solicited thousands of dollars from victims of the scam under the guise of “investigating” the crypto companies involved in the scheme . Between FCR and the other fraudulent crypto investments, Saffron and Mazzotta defrauded victims out of $13 million. “Vincent Mazzotta defrauded investors in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme and then doubled down by using a fake government entity to further victimize those who had entrusted him with their money,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Combating fraud in digital assets is critical to the Criminal Division’s efforts to vindicate victims’ interests and to keep bad actors out of the crypto markets,” he added. Co-Conspirators Tried to Destroy Evidence After Arrest Following Saffron’s arrest, Mazzotta and several other unnamed co-conspirators attempted to “conceal and destroy evidence” stemming from the crime, including an iPad and items in a personal safe. “Mazzotta also conspired to falsify the records of his business, Runway Beauty Inc., to conceal his involvement in the investment fraud scheme from a federal grand jury,” the press release states. Mazzotta, who is slated to be sentenced on December 15, is facing up to a total of 15 years behind bars for the digital asset scam .
GRAND
$0.298
--%
T
$0.01651
-2.01%
BAD
$0.0000000082
-6.92%
MIND
$0.000301
-3.52%
FAR
$0.000162
-12.43%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 03:42
Senator Lummis’s new bill forces federal agencies to confront crypto’s role in wealth building
Senator Lummis is dragging federal housing agencies into the 21st century with a bill that mandates crypto be recognized in mortgage approvals. The move challenges decades-old lending rules, potentially opening doors for young buyers, but critics warn it could destabilize…
MOVE
$0.1299
-2.47%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:36
Spark crypto price crashes despite surging staking inflows
Spark crypto price has undone the recent gains. It has crashed by over 57% from its highest point this month and is sitting at its lowest swing since July 22. Spark (SPK) token dropped to $0.08075, giving it a market…
GAINS
$0.02448
-4.48%
TOKEN
$0.01511
-4.96%
SPK
$0.08938
-9.09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:26
Viral memecoin to buy now: Fast-growing newcomer poised to overtake DOGE
Little Pepe is emerging fast, with analysts tipping it to outpace DOGE in utility and hype. #partnercontent
HYPE
$38.06
-6.64%
NOW
$0.00803
+5.10%
MEMECOIN
$0.01538
+11.44%
DOGE
$0.2022
-2.85%
PEPE
$0.00001053
-1.68%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:00
180 Life Sciences bets $425m on Ethereum treasury in bid to become ETHZilla
Palo Alto’s 180 Life Sciences is making a radical pivot, ditching biotech for crypto. With a $425 million private placement backed by Ethereum’s elite, the soon-to-be ETHZilla aims to build the largest corporate ETH treasury, blending DeFi yield strategies with…
ETH
$3,521.18
-4.46%
DEFI
$0.001987
+4.35%
BID
$0.06046
-8.43%
SOON
$0.1525
+6.79%
LIFE
$0.00004812
-3.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 02:53
White House steps in to delay CFTC chair vote
A vote on prospective CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz was taken off the Senate Agriculture Committee’s agenda on Monday as the chamber heads into recess.
WHITE
$0.000497
+8.94%
HOUSE
$0.01485
-2.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 02:29
CryptoQuant explains why the Tron price is surging
Tron price continued its strong bull run this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Tron (TRX) jumped to $0.3500, even as the crypto market pulled back. It was up by 75% from its lowest level this year.…
WHY
$0.00000002328
-19.69%
RUN
$0.0000037
+60.86%
TRX
$0.3274
--%
BULL
$0.003914
+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 02:26
Dow Jones down on weak earnings, Trump’s DOJ threatens tariff evaders
U.S. stock indices fell as key earnings failed to impress investors.
U
$0.01105
+1.09%
TRUMP
$8.797
-1.06%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 01:34
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi