2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month

Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month

According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.25-4.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:41
Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007214-3.83%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.214-2.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:30
CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses

CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on July 30th that a CITIC Securities research report indicated that on July 29th, the HKMA released a series of documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
MAY
MAY$0.04962-1.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:29
pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is
Solana
SOL$164.23-3.57%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002621+0.19%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010369-6.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:08
ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1955+6.83%
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.25-4.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:06
The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi

The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi

According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004969+8.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04962-1.21%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01485-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:01
With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?

With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?

Another project has already announced its TGE with ARR results! Recently, Spheron Network announced its TGE with over $13 million in ARR revenue. With revenue now generated and the ecosystem
Nowchain
NOW$0.00803+5.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:00
Fed Governor Kugler will be absent from this week's interest rate meeting due to personal reasons, temporarily reducing the number of voting members to 11.

Fed Governor Kugler will be absent from this week's interest rate meeting due to personal reasons, temporarily reducing the number of voting members to 11.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to foreign media reports, the Federal Reserve stated that Federal Reserve Governor Kugler will be absent from the two-day July policy meeting this
Share
PANews2025/07/30 07:47
SEC Considers Allowing Collateralization for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and Delays Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF Decision

SEC Considers Allowing Collateralization for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and Delays Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF Decision

PANews reported on July 30th that The Block reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing an application from BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management
U
U$0.01105+1.09%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1797+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 07:45
Mining company Argo Blockchain faces delisting from Nasdaq due to continued slumping stock price

Mining company Argo Blockchain faces delisting from Nasdaq due to continued slumping stock price

PANews reported on July 30th that according to The Block, London-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its stock price consistently
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1797+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 07:42

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi