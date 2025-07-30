MEXC Exchange
Decentralized AI infrastructure Manifold completes $10.5 million Series A funding round, led by OSS Capital
PANews reported on July 30th that Manifold, a decentralized AI infrastructure company, announced it has secured $10.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development of its decentralized AI
PANews
2025/07/30 12:12
SEC Opens Door to In-Kind Redemption Option for Crypto ETFs
The US Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has cleared the way for crypto ETFs to use in-kind creations and redemptions, a move industry participants say could make the fast-growing market more efficient and cost-effective. The regulator voted on July 29 to approve orders allowing authorized participants to create and redeem shares of Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs) in kind, meaning they can receive the underlying cryptocurrency directly rather than cash. Until now, spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs approved in 2024 were restricted to cash-only transactions. Chairman Paul S. Atkins said following the vote: “A key priority of my chairmanship is developing a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for crypto asset markets. Investors will benefit from these approvals, as they will make these products less costly and more efficient.” I'm pleased to share the SEC approved in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETPs. The approvals continue to build a rational regulatory framework for crypto, leading to a deeper and more dynamic market, which will benefit all American investors. https://t.co/UbQ9pXlBpD pic.twitter.com/DX8ub16Ey3 — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) July 29, 2025 New Redemption Option to Boost Flexibility and Cut Costs The in-kind redemption model is common for traditional stock and commodity ETFs. In this system, authorized participants exchange shares for the underlying securities rather than cash. Now, applying the same mechanism to crypto ETPs, industry observers say, reduces friction. Additionally, it gives issuers and market makers greater flexibility when managing the funds. Move Lets Investors Defer Capital Gains Until Crypto Sale By allowing in-kind transfers, the SEC also gives institutional investors better tax efficiency. In a cash redemption, ETP issuers must sell the underlying cryptocurrency to raise funds, often triggering capital gains that are then passed on to shareholders. In-kind redemptions allow investors to receive the crypto directly and defer taxes until they decide to sell the assets. The Commission’s vote also advanced other initiatives to standardize the treatment of crypto-based products. It approved exchange applications to list and trade a mixed spot Bitcoin and Ether ETP, as well as options and Flexible Exchange (FLEX) options on certain spot Bitcoin products. Position limits for options on Bitcoin ETPs were increased to align with generic limits of up to 250,000 contracts. ETP Issuers Poised to Benefit as SEC Eases Operational Constraints Two scheduling orders were also issued to seek public comment on whether national securities exchanges should be allowed to list and trade two large-cap crypto ETPs. These products had been approved earlier by the Division of Trading and Markets under delegated authority. The decision marks a departure from the more restrictive framework adopted for crypto ETFs last year. In addition, analysts said the shift brings the sector closer to how mainstream ETFs operate. As a result, it could lead to tighter spreads and better liquidity. Moreover, it may attract new institutional investors who had been cautious about the operational constraints of cash-only redemptions. Crypto ETF assets have grown rapidly since spot Bitcoin ETFs debuted in early 2024, amassing tens of billions in assets under management. The SEC’s latest orders could accelerate that growth as issuers adapt to the new framework.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:08
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 30, 2025 – SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs, ETH ETFs See Record Inflow Run
The US SEC has approved in-kind redemptions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, a move expected to enhance liquidity and efficiency for institutional investors. Meanwhile, the crypto market is flashing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap down by 3.8%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, slipping 0.4% over the past 24 hours and hovering just above the $118,000 mark. Ethereum remains solid, climbing 0.7% to hold above $3,800. Spot ETH ETFs have now recorded net inflows for 18 consecutive days, tying the second-longest streak since launch and highlighting sustained institutional appetite. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:05
Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $79.9781 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.
PANews reported on July 30th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $79.9781 million on July 29th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day
PANews
2025/07/30 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $219 million yesterday, marking the 18th consecutive day of net inflows.
PANews reported on July 30th that according to SoSoValue, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $219 million on July 29th, Eastern Time, marking the 18th consecutive day of
PANews
2025/07/30 11:57
Linea releases tokenomics: ETH used for gas, LINEA neither gas nor governance token
Linea, the Ethereum layer 2 network developed by ConsenSys, has officially released its LINEA tokenomics framework, revealing a unique Ethereum-aligned model. The update was shared in a July 29 blog post and arrives ahead of Linea’s anticipated Token Generation Event.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 11:57
George Jones’ Widow Allegedly Scammed Out of $17 Million Worth of XRP
Nancy Jones, the widow of country music legend George Jones, was allegedly scammed out of $17 million worth of XRP, according to a new report from Nashville media outlet WKRN. George Jones Widow Files Theft Report Over Stolen Crypto The July 25 report states that Jones’ 58-year-old ex-boyfriend, Kirk West, was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, July 24. Police arrested a Tennessee man at Nashville airport after he allegedly stole millions in cryptocurrency from George Jones' widow, his ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/L81ZHhCvPt — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) July 25, 2025 WKRN-reviewed documents allege that Jones filed a theft report on Wednesday, July 23, claiming West stole $400,000 in cash and approximately 5,534,307 XRP coins after breaking into a safe in her home. Jones had kicked West out of their Tennessee residence on June 28 and called her granddaughter to help secure her valuables after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her. As of Tuesday afternoon, the stolen XRP was valued at over $17 million. However, Jones and her attorneys were able to recover most of the missing cryptocurrency—except for nearly 400,000 tokens, worth approximately $1.2 million. West faces a Class A felony charge for theft of more than $250,000, and his bail has been set at $1 million. Kirk West’s Fraudulent History Revealed West previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2026, a case in which his legal fees were paid by Jones. The two met shortly after George Jones’ death in 2013, when West toured a home Nancy Jones was selling. Reports say she later learned West was penniless and homeless before allowing him to move in with her in September 2013. They began a romantic relationship the following month. West is scheduled to appear in court on October 23 in connection with the alleged theft of Jones’ cash and cryptocurrency .
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 11:35
Anthropic to raise $3 billion to $5 billion at $170 billion valuation, led by Iconiq Capital
PANews reported on July 30th that according to CNBC, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is in talks with investors led by Iconiq Capital for a new round of financing, aiming to
PANews
2025/07/30 11:34
Wu Jiezhuang: The specific plan for Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC rules will be proposed by the stablecoin issuer and will only need to be approved by the HKMA.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for the first batch of stablecoin issuer licenses from August 1 to September
PANews
2025/07/30 11:27
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai & Meme Daily"! ?7/30 Update: $TIBBIR Virtuals AI agent, purchased punks $GEN, $worthless moonshot Market crash, Ethereum's
PANews
2025/07/30 11:16
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi