2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18

Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line
Solana
SOL$164.29-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9826-0.27%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 15:02
White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?

White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?

Author: BitpushNews On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only
Bitcoin
BTC$113,855.36-1.34%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973+8.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002137+3.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014859-2.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 15:00
Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?

Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?

As Bitcoin’s largest holders reduce their positions, the number of Ethereum whale wallets is increasing, fuelling speculation about a possible altcoin rotation led by Ethereum. According to blockchain data shared by Santiment on July 29, the number of wallets holding…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001439-11.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 14:42
AML Bitcoin founder gets 7 years in prison for crypto fraud

AML Bitcoin founder gets 7 years in prison for crypto fraud

Rowland Marcus Andrade was sentenced to seven years in prison for making the cryptocurrency AML Bitcoin, which defrauded investors out of $10 million.
Share
PANews2025/07/30 14:34
Arizona man at center of $13m crypto ponzi pleads guilty nearly two years after indictment

Arizona man at center of $13m crypto ponzi pleads guilty nearly two years after indictment

After initially contesting the charges, an Arizona man has now pleaded guilty to defrauding victims out of $13 million through a crypto scheme involving fake AI trading bots and a fictitious government agency. Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr., who has been…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00805+5.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-0.57%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00698-3.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 14:30
Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax

Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax

PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Particl
PART$0.1773-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 14:29
Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury announces stock buyback worth $1b

Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury announces stock buyback worth $1b

Tom Lee’s Ethereum-centered treasury firm, Bitmine Immersion, has announced its stock repurchase program to buyback up to $1 billion of the company’s common stock. According to the official press release, the new stock buyback plan would allow Bitmine Immersion to…
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+1.78%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.223+0.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 14:28
Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto

Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto

The Bank of Korea has also renamed its CBDC research and development teams to reflect their focus on practical business department.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05472+0.29%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2138-2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 14:15
The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.

The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company ( AQUIS: SWC ) announced that it will continue to
Share
PANews2025/07/30 14:15
FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network

FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network

PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and
FUND
FUND$0.0278-0.64%
U
U$0.01105+1.09%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.2029-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 13:56

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi