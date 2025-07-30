2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.05-6.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:31
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
RealLink
REAL$0.04625-0.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000105-23.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-2.29%
U
U$0.01105+1.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000105-23.91%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.228-5.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+30.91%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:25
Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have had relatively little trade with them
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13908+1.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:16
U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected

U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States in July was 104,000, which was lower than the expected number of
U
U$0.01105+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:15
ETH builders develop new POAPrivacy tools ahead of 10 year anniversary

ETH builders develop new POAPrivacy tools ahead of 10 year anniversary

As ETH celebrates its 10th anniversary, it brings into focus everything that the project has accomplished — enabling DeFi, smart contracts, and sprouting a vibrant ecosystem of dApps built on privacy. As Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary, it brings…
Ethereum
ETH$3,521.46-4.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001987+4.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004222-0.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:13
JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on July 30th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are collaborating to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies, according to
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:12
Trump’s Crypto Empire: $1.2 billion in Personal Profit – 20% of His Government Advisors Hold Cryptocurrencies [Infographic]

Trump’s Crypto Empire: $1.2 billion in Personal Profit – 20% of His Government Advisors Hold Cryptocurrencies [Infographic]

Trump’s penchant for digital assets is no secret. However, the scale of his investments is considerable, as a new infographic from Cryptonews shows. Donald Trump’s personal crypto wealth has now already exceeded the $1.2 billion mark. According to the Democratic Caucus on the U.S. Congressional Financial Services Committee, Trump has systematically worked in recent months to weaken relevant regulatory authorities and stifle ongoing proceedings to build up crypto wealth secretly. According to a recent analysis, this wealth now even exceeds the total value of his real estate portfolio. As the infographic shows, Trump’s crypto wealth is spread across several asset classes and projects with a direct or indirect connection to his name. At the top is World Liberty Financial, a crypto company with close family ties, from which, according to research, Donald Trump is said to have siphoned around $390 million. This is followed by a $315 million meme coin, for which Trump licensed his name and profited from the price increase, as well as obfuscated wallets and investments valued at $430 million. He generated further income, among other things, from the sale of his own Trump NFTs. Trump’s attributed crypto wealth according to Forbes’ research. Source: Forbes . A central element of Trump’s crypto strategy is the aggressive positioning of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), as an institutional Bitcoin investor. As the infographic shows, the company now holds approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities—including physical holdings, options, and exchange-traded products. Notably, the remaining liquid assets amount to only around $1 billion, meaning that roughly two-thirds of the total liquidity reserve is tied up in crypto assets. Percentage of BTC and bitcoin-related securities (“Bitcoin”) in total liquidity of the Trump Media & Technology Group. Source: Trump Media & Technology Group ; With this strategy, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is now one of the largest Bitcoin holders in the world. As the infographic shows, the company already ranks sixth among all publicly traded companies with Bitcoin holdings – ahead of well-known players like Tesla, Coinbase, and Galaxy Digital. Only companies like MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital, and Block (formerly Square) currently hold larger BTC reserves. This position among the top holders shows the importance Bitcoin has become for TMTG’s strategic financial management – and also highlights how closely intertwined Trump’s media empire is with the cryptocurrency industry. Top Bitcoin Treasury companies by BTC holdings. Source: BitcoinTreasuries As the infographic shows, Trump Media & Technology Group’s (TMTG) Bitcoin holdings are not only large—they also represent a significant portion of the company’s overall valuation. Approximately 40% of TMTG’s current market capitalization is accounted for by BTC holdings, underscoring the company’s dependence on the Bitcoin price. Percentage of Trump Media’s BTC held in the total market capitalization of Trump Media stock. Source: BitcoinTreasuries Despite its massive Bitcoin holdings, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) shares have recently performed significantly weaker than the Bitcoin price itself. As the infographic shows, the stock’s performance is clearly lagging behind the crypto asset – both in the short term and over several months. Stock performance vs. Bitcoin performance. Source: Finanzen.net; Donald Trump’s family circle is also deeply involved in the crypto strategy. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are among the co-founders of American Bitcoin. This company has already raised $220 million in institutional capital to finance Bitcoin reserves and mining infrastructure. At the same time, all three Trump sons are co-founders of World Liberty Financial, arguably the most central crypto vehicle in the Trump network; the US President operates there as “co-founder emeritus.” Eric Trump also recently commented publicly on Ethereum. On February 4, he described ETH as a buying opportunity and recently hinted that he sees the cryptocurrency’s fair value at $8,000. The neutrality of this Ethereum forecast can at least be questioned with regard to investments from the surrounding area. Source: X According to an analysis by the Washington Post, around 20% of current Trump advisors actively hold cryptocurrencies. This raises questions about the independence of political decision-making processes – especially at a time when crypto regulation and government Bitcoin initiatives are gaining increasing importance. The high proportion of investors in Trump’s immediate circle underscores the close personal and financial ties between politics and digital assets. Percentage of Trump advisors holding cryptocurrencies. Source: Washington Post
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-1.49%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799+0.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,855.36-1.29%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002137+3.78%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01481+1.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/30 20:07
Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin mining and treasury firm MARA Holdings was a big beneficiary of Bitcoin's price increases.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,855.36-1.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02448-4.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:07

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi