Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
PANews
2025/07/31 08:31
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.
According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
PANews
2025/07/31 08:28
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process
PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
PANews
2025/07/31 08:25
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains its base rate at 4.75%.
PANews reported on July 31 that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintained its base interest rate at 4.75%, while the Federal Reserve remained on hold overnight.
PANews
2025/07/31 08:23
The widow of famous American country singer George Jones suffered a $17 million XRP hardware wallet theft
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Decrypt, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late legendary Tennessee country singer George Jones, has accused a man of stealing not only
PANews
2025/07/31 08:20
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
PANews
2025/07/31 08:00
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins says regulatory framework will drive U.S. crypto innovation
According to PANews on July 31st, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated in a statement that the recommendations put forward by the Presidential Working Group (PWG) were formed after months
PANews
2025/07/31 07:51
Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment
PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
PANews
2025/07/31 07:46
Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to a Cboe BZX exchange filing, Invesco Galaxy has submitted an application to the Cboe BZX exchange in the United States to list
PANews
2025/07/31 07:42
Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.
PANews reported on July 31st that Robinhood's (HOOD.O) crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million. Robinhood's monthly active users in the second
PANews
2025/07/31 07:32
