London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API
PANews reported on July 31st that Due, a London-based borderless payments startup, announced the completion of a $7.3 million seed round and the official launch of its global stablecoin payment
PANews
2025/07/31 10:45
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
PANews
2025/07/31 10:30
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai&Meme Daily"! [Image file name missing] 7/31 Update: Market volatility, altcoins suffer. $CHILLHOUSE's NFT
PANews
2025/07/31 10:22
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"
The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
PANews
2025/07/31 10:00
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
PANews
2025/07/31 09:58
UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform
PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
PANews
2025/07/31 09:56
Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34
According to PANews on July 31, Justin Sun posted on the X platform that he has confirmed that he will fly into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-34
PANews
2025/07/31 09:51
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
PANews reported on July 31st that the OpenSea platform announced the official launch of Creator Studio 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade for on-chain creators. Users can create collections, schedule airdrops, and
PANews
2025/07/31 09:45
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System
PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
PANews
2025/07/31 09:44
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.
PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
PANews
2025/07/31 09:40
