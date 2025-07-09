MEXC Exchange
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion
Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
PANews
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
PANews
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
PANews
2025/07/09 17:06
More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision
Author: francesco Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years. The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and
PANews
2025/07/09 17:00
Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to
PANews
2025/07/09 16:44
Trending News
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi