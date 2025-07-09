2025-08-02 Saturday

a16z Crypto Marketing Guide: From 0 to 100, what should founders do?

Source: Marketing 101 for Startups: Token Launches, Memes, Reaching Devs & More Compiled by: lenaxin, ChainCatcher Editor’s Note: This article is translated from the "Web3 Frontier" program produced by a16z,
PANews2025/07/09 19:00
Whale sold 69 WBTC in exchange for 2,881 ETH, making a profit of $368,000 on WBTC

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale sold 69.07 WBTC (total value of US$ 7.49 million) and bought 2,881 ETH at US$ 2,600 ,
PANews2025/07/09 18:40
UK cryptocurrency users may be fined if they fail to provide information

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk , British cryptocurrency users will need to submit information including full name, date of birth, address, country of residence and tax
PANews2025/07/09 18:35
Great Wisdom: The market pays more attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading", "cross-border payment", etc., but we currently do not have relevant qualifications and have not carried out

PANews reported on July 9 that Dazhihui Company issued a stock trading risk warning announcement. At present, the market is paying close attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading" and
PANews2025/07/09 18:26
Robinhood defends stock tokens amid EU probe, says more firms want in

The trading platform’s CEO has spoken out in defense of the newly launched investment products, following news that regulators are taking a closer look. In a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Tenev addressed the ongoing probe led by the Central Bank…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 18:19
Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report

Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 18:17
South Korea plans to lift crypto venture business restrictions

South Korea may lift restrictions on crypto firms, allowing them venture status and access to tax breaks, funding and regulatory benefits.
PANews2025/07/09 17:57
Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem

PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong
PANews2025/07/09 17:55
BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks

PANews reported on July 9 that BitsLab disclosed that its security team TonBit recently discovered a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the INMSGPARAM instruction in the TON virtual machine (TVM)
PANews2025/07/09 17:51
Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block , the circulation of RLUSD , a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple , has exceeded US$ 500 million in seven
PANews2025/07/09 17:41

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi