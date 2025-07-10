MEXC Exchange
Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, citing the Financial Times, European financial technology company Revolut is negotiating a $1 billion financing led by US investment company Greenoaks,
PANews
2025/07/10 07:28
Justin Sun pledges to buy $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens
PANews reported on July 10 that Justin Sun stated on the X platform that his team pledged to purchase $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens and called it the "Make
TRUMP
$8.804
-0.80%
SUN
$0.021628
+1.12%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:24
Pump.fun: With more than 70 core members and plans to continue to expand the team, it is about to announce its first acquisition
PANews reported on July 10 that Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, published an article on the X platform to disclose the future focus: 1. Improve the quality, sustainability and diversity
CORE
$0.4762
-2.41%
MORE
$0.10066
+0.38%
ALON
$0.005446
-8.20%
FUTURE
$0.14969
+25.95%
FUN
$0.010384
-6.06%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:19
SEC confirms receipt of amendment regarding physical redemption for Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received an amendment to the Bitwise spot Bitcoin and
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
U
$0.01106
+1.56%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:08
US SEC Delays Approval of Physical Redemption Method for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF
PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the physical redemption method of BlackRock's spot
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
U
$0.01106
+1.56%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:08
Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out
PANews reported on July 10 that Cyvers Alerts said on the X platform in the early morning that it had detected multiple suspicious transactions on ZKSpace. At the same time,
PANews
2025/07/10 07:07
U.S. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce states: Tokenized securities are still securities
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a statement on the tokenization of
U
$0.01106
+1.56%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:05
Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves
PANews reported on July 10 that Donald Trump Jr. bought shares of a loss-making social media company that is building up Bitcoin reserves, which is the latest investment of the
TRUMP
$8.804
-0.80%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:04
Trump sends tariff letters to 8 countries again, Brazil faces 50% tariff
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump successively released letters on the social media platform "Real Social" on July 9 to the leaders of eight
TRUMP
$8.804
-0.80%
PANews
2025/07/10 07:03
"Fed's mouthpiece": Minutes show the Fed is split into three camps
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that the Fed meeting minutes revealed something we already knew, and officials (on the interest
PANews
2025/07/10 07:02
