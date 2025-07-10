2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity

Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity

PANews reported on July 10 that trader Eugene said that the decline in the Memes market due to the launch of TGE by the Pump.fun platform does not seem to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002132+3.49%
MAY
MAY$0.04961-1.23%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002617-0.03%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010366-6.13%
MEMES
MEMES$0.000089+0.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 15:31
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable

World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets. The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s…
U
U$0.01106+1.37%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09542+1.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.806-0.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513-4.72%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-7.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/10 15:00
Analysis: Most whales trading PUMP contracts on Hyperliquid are low-leverage traders, perhaps intending to arbitrage

Analysis: Most whales trading PUMP contracts on Hyperliquid are low-leverage traders, perhaps intending to arbitrage

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after Hyperliquid launched the PUMP contract, most of the whales played the game with "several million
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.126+17.87%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002617-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 14:56
Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup

Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in Thumzup Media Corp., a social media firm building a Bitcoin treasury. According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares of the Los Angeles-based company, valued at over $4 million…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.806-0.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/10 14:35
Trump’s Truth Social teases utility token launch for account rewards

Trump’s Truth Social teases utility token launch for account rewards

Trump Media’s Truth Social hints at plans to launch a utility token that will be tied to user social media accounts as a means to accumulate rewards through the modified platform. In a recent post shared on the Trump-backed social…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.806-0.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513-4.72%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/10 14:33
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, more than ten minutes ago, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.65-4.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 14:25
Fintech firm Tractial to raise €1 million to increase Bitcoin holdings

Fintech firm Tractial to raise €1 million to increase Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on July 10 that according to an official announcement, Tractial (formerly BD Multimedia), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, announced that it will raise 1 million euros
Share
PANews2025/07/10 14:20
Australia to test CBDCs, stablecoins in next stage of crypto play

Australia to test CBDCs, stablecoins in next stage of crypto play

The trial is part of Project Acacia, an initiative from the RBA exploring how digital money and tokenization could support financial markets in Australia.
Particl
PART$0.1774-0.50%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+30.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 14:19
Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot revealed that 27,000 customer information was leaked last year

Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot revealed that 27,000 customer information was leaked last year

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot disclosed a data breach on June 23, 2024, which resulted in the leakage of personal information
Share
PANews2025/07/10 14:17
Ripple CEO: Stablecoin Market Could Hit $2 Trillion in Coming Years

Ripple CEO: Stablecoin Market Could Hit $2 Trillion in Coming Years

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. Key Takeaways: Ripple sees a $2 trillion stablecoin market as a realistic near-term outcome. RLUSD has surpassed $500 million in market cap, with BNY Mellon as its custodian. Ripple is pursuing a US banking license to deepen integration with traditional finance. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday , Garlinghouse described the expansion as “profound,” citing institutional momentum and evolving regulation as key drivers. Ripple entered the stablecoin space late, Garlinghouse noted, largely because the company had been leveraging third-party stablecoins in its enterprise payment flows. Ripple Bets on RLUSD to Compete in Stablecoin Race RLUSD, Ripple’s own USD-pegged stablecoin, has given the firm an opportunity to compete, thanks to its existing institutional base and focus on regulatory compliance. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. He also announced that BNY Mellon will act as custodian for RLUSD, which crossed the $500 million market cap milestone this week. Industry voices appear to echo Ripple’s optimism. Henrik Andersson, CIO at Apollo Capital, told Cointelegraph the projection aligns with their internal forecasts. “We are seeing fintechs, banks, social networks, and large retailers all launch their own stablecoins,” he said, pointing to growing competition and adoption across sectors. Andersson also highlighted the success of market leaders like Tether, which has turned its dominance into strong profitability. Looking ahead, he said the GENIUS Act , a bill that would give stablecoins legal tender status in the US, could be a major accelerant. The legislation passed the Senate in June and is expected to be enacted later this month. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, added that a friendlier regulatory stance from the SEC could create favorable conditions for the stablecoin market to grow severalfold, possibly hitting the $2 trillion mark within a few years. ANNOUNCEMENT: BNY selected to serve as the primary reserve custodian of @Ripple ’s enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD ( #RLUSD ). #BNY and Ripple are jointly committed to paving the way for digital asset adoption at institutional scale and together are helping to bridge the… pic.twitter.com/RjyDyBj0Qk — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 9, 2025 Ripple is also tightening its ties to traditional finance. Earlier this month, the firm applied for a banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and a Federal Reserve Master Account. Garlinghouse said the move is aimed at building “bridges between traditional finance and DeFi.” Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction Meanwhile, RLUSD continues to gain traction , recently integrating with crypto payments provider Transak. RLUSD’s growing adoption comes against a background of the stablecoin reaching a $500 million market cap for the first time since it debuted trading less than seven months ago. XRP, Ripple’s cross-border payments token, has rallied 7% this week, trading at $2.42, its highest level in nearly two months. Stablecoins have emerged as one of crypto’s rare success stories, capturing the attention of corporations and regulators alike. Recent reports that Amazon, Walmart, and other major companies are exploring stablecoin payments sent ripples through traditional finance, briefly pushing stablecoin transaction volumes ahead of Visa’s in 2024. Frank Combay of Next Generation said regulatory clarity , especially Europe’s MiCA framework, has unlocked stablecoins’ growth potential by removing the biggest barrier: uncertainty. He believes stablecoin ecosystems can reduce transaction costs by over 90% and are becoming increasingly attractive to both consumers and corporations.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018922-2.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.16042+2.57%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04923-2.02%
Echo
ECHO$0.02281+12.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/10 14:16

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi