E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an official announcement, e-commerce company PixelFox AB (NGM:PIXEL) announced that its management team has developed a strategy to allocate a portion of
AB
$0.008293
-1.08%
PIXEL
$0.03224
-1.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 19:12
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?
Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
PENDLE
$3.996
+0.35%
AAVE
$256.71
-1.22%
USDE
$1.0008
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 19:00
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 18:59
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
BTC
$113,892.12
-1.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 18:55
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage
The Philippine government launched a blockchain-based document validation system on Polygon, despite the network suffering an outage on the same day.
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 18:47
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first
PEOPLE
$0.01827
-2.03%
BOND
$0.1986
-8.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 18:32
White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Bloomberg, the White House reiterated its support for Brian Quintenz, Trump's nominee, after delays in confirming him as chairman of the U.S.
WHITE
$0.0004954
+8.97%
U
$0.01106
+1.28%
HOUSE
$0.014844
-1.96%
TRUMP
$8.806
-0.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 18:28
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.
PANews reported on July 31st, according to Decrypt. U.S. prosecutors stated at a criminal trial held in New York on Wednesday that developer Roman Storm created the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado
STORM
$0.01464
+3.24%
U
$0.01106
+1.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 17:59
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?
Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
$0.04961
-0.99%
GET
$0.00585
+12.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.
According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
ETH
$3,527.53
-4.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 17:50
