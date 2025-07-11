2025-08-02 Saturday

German State Bank Issues €100M Bond on Polygon – Is TradFi Finally Embracing Crypto?

NRW.BANK, a German state-owned development bank, has issued a €100 million ($116.7 million) blockchain-based bond on the Polygon network, marking a major public-sector step into digital securities. The bond, with a two-year maturity, was issued under Germany’s Electronic Securities Act (eWpG). This legislation enables the issuance and registration of bonds entirely on blockchain networks, eliminating the need for physical certificates. Cashlink Registers Regulated Bond on Polygon as eWpG Law Fuels DLT Adoption The German bank used the infrastructure of Cashlink Technologies, a BaFin-licensed crypto securities registrar, to register the bond, with Polygon serving as the underlying blockchain. NRWBANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has tokenized its first fully digital bond, with support from leading financial institutions like @DeutscheBank , @dzbank , and @DekaBank . Polygon will serve as the rails for the EUR 100 million bond, registered via Cashlink as… pic.twitter.com/37jqqQpz8F — Polygon (@0xPolygon) July 10, 2025 According to the report, institutional investors such as Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, and DekaBank took part in the offering, acting as joint lead managers. “This is more than a technical milestone. It’s a signal that public financial institutions are ready to move beyond blockchain pilots and start integrating these systems at scale,” said Michael Duttlinger, CEO of Cashlink. The bond marks the first time NRW.BANK has made a fully digital issuance of this kind, further reflecting growing confidence in blockchain for regulated capital markets. Notably, Germany’s eWpG law, introduced in 2021, has created a clear legal path for the use of distributed ledger technology in securities. This has helped attract banks and public institutions toward tokenized finance. While still small in size compared to the traditional bond market, digital bond activity is accelerating. Polygon’s involvement in the issuance also comes at a time when the network is preparing for a major technical upgrade. The Polygon Foundation is set to deploy Heimdall 2.0 , a new consensus layer for its proof-of-stake blockchain. Scheduled to go live on Thursday, the upgrade seeks to reduce finality time to just five seconds and enhance network resilience by minimizing the likelihood of chain reorganizations. “This is the most technically complex hard fork Polygon PoS has seen since its launch in 2020,” wrote Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, on X. Shipping Announcement! 🚢 We’ve been on a shipping spree—and next up is Polygon PoS’s consensus layer, Heimdall v2, landing 10 July 2025. ‼️ This is the most technically complex hard-fork Polygon PoS has seen since it's launch in 2020 ‼️ What’s changing? 1. Heimdall sheds all… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) July 8, 2025 He added that the upgrade would reduce the finality time to around five seconds and decrease the risk of chain reorganizations. The coincidence of the bond issuance and the Polygon upgrade indicates the growing maturity of the blockchain infrastructure underpinning tokenized finance. Digital bonds offer advantages such as real-time tracking, faster settlement, and reduced administrative overhead, which are now attracting public-sector issuers. Germany Advances Digital Bond Push as Banks and Industrials Embrace Blockchain Germany is quickly emerging as a hub for regulated blockchain finance. Recent digital bond issuances by major institutions, including DZ BANK, DekaBank, Commerzbank, NRW.BANK, KfW, and Siemens, indicate the country’s accelerating adoption of tokenized securities, enabled by its 2021 Electronic Securities Act (eWpG). Earlier this month, KfW, Germany’s state-owned development bank, issued a CHF 140 million digital bond via the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) in Switzerland. Beyond banking, German industrial giant Siemens also entered the digital securities space. In February 2023, Siemens issued its first digital bond, worth €60 million ($64 million), on Polygon’s public mainnet. Beyond digital bonds, Germany’s traditional banking sector is deepening its engagement with crypto. Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, the nation’s largest banking group with over 50 million customers, seeks to introduce crypto trading services to its customers by mid-2026. The move will be coordinated through Dekabank, a financial institution owned by Sparkassen, and will allow retail clients to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether directly within the group’s mobile banking app. The German Savings Banks Association confirmed the development, framing it as a response to the recently implemented EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. According to the group, the goal is to offer customers “reliable access to a regulated crypto offering.” Sparkassen joins a growing list of German banks moving toward crypto adoption; for example, DZ Bank, the country’s second-largest lender , began testing trading and custody services for digital assets in 2023 through a partnership with Boerse Stuttgart Digital. Similarly, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg announced plans earlier this year to launch crypto custody services for institutional clients in collaboration with Austrian exchange Bitpanda. Meanwhile, Polygon continues its strategic pivot. Following the May 24 resignation of co-founder Mihailo Bjelic , leadership has been consolidated under Sandeep Nailwal, now acting as CEO of the Polygon Foundation. BIG update – As the largest holder of POL and someone who dedicated his life to development and success of @0xPolygon from the very beginning, I have decided to take full control of Polygon Foundation and will be its CEO going forward. Polygon Foundation owns and oversees… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) June 11, 2025 Under Nailwal, Polygon seeks to sunset its underperforming zkEVM chain and refocus on core verticals, including real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoin payments, and its proof-of-stake (PoS) chain. Despite a drop in market cap, from $20 billion at its peak to $1.7 billion, Polygon remains a key player in tokenization. Incredible. Arbitrum and @0xPolygon together account for 83% of the entire tokenized global bond market Source: @RWA_xyz pic.twitter.com/IDbzeKhiwi — Peter (📖, ✍️, 🔑) (@p_petertherock) July 10, 2025 According to rwa.xyz , the network ranks 6th in total RWA value, with over $343 million in assets across 254 tokenized instruments. It also captures 37.7% of the entire tokenized bond market, signaling its continued relevance in institutional blockchain infrastructure.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 11:07
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
PANews2025/07/11 11:05
The official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets, please stay alert

The official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets, please stay alert

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets. Please remain vigilant.
PANews2025/07/11 11:02
The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, as regulatory expectations improved, liquidity continued to ease, and market sentiment gradually rose, the crypto market sector rose for two
PANews2025/07/11 10:52
Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million

Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH broke through the $3,000 mark, the floating profit of ETH purchased by
PANews2025/07/11 10:49
Robinhood Faces Florida Investigation for ‘Low-Cost’ Crypto Marketing

Robinhood Faces Florida Investigation for ‘Low-Cost’ Crypto Marketing

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened an investigation into Robinhood Crypto, alleging the platform may have misled customers by marketing itself as the cheapest way to buy digital assets. In a statement on Thursday, the attorney general’s office said it issued a subpoena to Robinhood’s crypto unit, seeking internal documents, marketing materials and pricing data. The probe aims to determine whether the company violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. “When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions,” Uthmeier said. “Robinhood has long claimed to be the best bargain, but we believe those representations were deceptive.” Crypto is a vital component of Florida’s financial future, and President Trump’s efforts to advance the crypto market will make America stronger and wealthier. When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions. Robinhood has long claimed… pic.twitter.com/58acBUe9oy — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 10, 2025 Robinhood’s Zero-Commission Model Masks Revenue From Trade Routing Robinhood allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks without charging direct commissions. However, the company generates revenue through a process called payment for order flow, or PFOF. Under this model, Robinhood routes trades to third-party market makers, who pay the firm for the opportunity to execute those trades. Critics argue that PFOF can obscure true costs for customers, potentially resulting in worse prices. Although legal and disclosed in filings, the practice has drawn regulatory scrutiny in recent years, especially in volatile markets. The Menlo Park-based company is also under pressure abroad. Earlier this week, EU regulators launched investigations into Robinhood’s blockchain-based “Stock Tokens ,” which have become a source of controversy after OpenAI publicly disavowed any connection to the investment product launched on June 30. Robinhood Defends Fee Transparency as State Probe Examines Hidden Costs In its announcement, the AG’s office accused the Menlo Park-based company of “falsely promoting” its platform as the “least expensive way to purchase crypto.” It added that the subpoena, which demands a response by July 31, would help determine if PFOF compromises transparency or results in hidden fees for users. Responding to the investigation, Robinhood’s General Counsel Lucas Moskowitz told Cryptonews that the company clearly discloses pricing during every trade and shows users any spread or fees applied. “We are proud to be a place where customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average,” he said. According to regulatory filings, PFOF made up roughly 15%-20% of Robinhood’s revenue in 2023. While the company has defended the model as a way to keep trading accessible, regulators and consumer advocates remain wary of the potential for behind-the-scenes costs.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 10:45
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
Foreign media: Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of encryption policy next week

Foreign media: Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of encryption policy next week

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Politico, Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of cryptocurrency policy next week. Republicans in the
PANews2025/07/11 10:38
Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement

Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Businesswire, Cantor Equity Partners, an affiliate of Tether asset custodian Cantor Fitzgerald, and Bitcoin finance company Twenty One Capital have submitted a
PANews2025/07/11 10:35
Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

PANews reported on July 11 that Ramon Recuero, co-founder of Kinto, a modular trading platform of Arbiturm ecosystem, wrote a post about the attack, saying that yesterday hackers took advantage
PANews2025/07/11 10:23

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi