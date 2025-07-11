MEXC Exchange
Grayscale submits a letter of attorney to protest the SEC’s “stay” order on GDLC’s ETF conversion
PANews reported on July 11 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted that Grayscale and its lawyers submitted a letter in response to the US SEC's "stay" order on GDLC's ETF
ORDER
$0.1201
+10.18%
PANews
2025/07/11 21:10
The 1,700 ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" began to be "cleaned" through the mixer
PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the 1,700 $ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" for himself began to be "cleaned" through the mixer. In the past three
GMX
$12.08
-2.65%
ETH
$3,528
-4.29%
PANews
2025/07/11 21:01
Crypto ATM scams run rampant in Australia, scammers target older victims
A case from Australia saw 15 victims lose $2.5 million. Scammers target the elderly.
RUN
$0.0000037
+60.86%
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:57
Europe’s securities watchdog warns crypto firms against using their MiCA status as promo tool
Europe’s securities watchdog ESMA has warned crypto companies not to falsely promote their MiCA-regulated status to avoid misleading investors. The European Securities and Markets Authority issued a warning to crypto companies on Friday, urging them not to use their regulated…
NOT
$0.002132
+3.29%
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:56
Institutions load up ETH, SOL; XYZVerse presale hits final stage, eyes 1,000x growth
As Ethereum and Solana draw big-money interest, sports-themed meme token XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a final presale surge and bold 1,000x potential. #partnercontent
SOL
$164.39
-3.52%
MEME
$0.001898
+0.26%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+30.91%
ETH
$3,528
-4.29%
TOKEN
$0.01513
-4.84%
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report
China lawmakers held a meeting with local government officials to reevaluate its stance on digital assets, more specifically stablecoins and cryptocurrency. The government is being urged to consider yuan-based stablecoins amid the ban on crypto. According to a recent report…
MORE
$0.10039
+0.35%
HARD
$0.007432
+0.31%
BAN
$0.06349
-1.97%
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH, with a current floating profit of $84.25 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH since it began to reserve ETH in a
ETH
$3,528
-4.29%
PANews
2025/07/11 20:45
Greenland Holdings: Its Hong Kong subsidiary is involved in virtual asset-related matters, and the subsidiary's revenue in 2024 will account for less than 1%
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Greenland Holdings issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. Recently, some media reported that the company's Hong Kong subsidiary
VIRTUAL
$1.2135
-1.86%
PANews
2025/07/11 20:39
Cheap token under $0.0015 positioned to outperform DOGE, and reach $0.30 in 4 months
A memecoin priced under $0.0015 is turning heads with claims of hitting $0.30 in just four months, Little Pepe may be the next breakout Layer-2 blockchain. #partnercontent
MAY
$0.04962
-1.21%
DOGE
$0.20239
-2.62%
LAYER
$0.6058
+0.13%
TOKEN
$0.01513
-4.84%
PEPE
$0.00001055
-1.30%
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:33
Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquired 10 bitcoins in its first treasury allocation. Earlier news , Canadian listed company
PANews
2025/07/11 20:30
