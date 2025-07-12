MEXC Exchange
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m
Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally
As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal.
XRP
$2,9825
-%0,31
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 02:31
LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025
LILPEPE is gaining ground as July’s leading memecoin pick, rivaling DOGE and SHIB with real value and blockchain innovation. #partnercontent
BONK
$0,00002582
-%1,11
SHIB
$0,00001219
-%1,53
DOGE
$0,20231
-%2,81
PEPE
$0,00001055
-%1,49
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:40
Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”
FOMO
$0,00001533
-%5,19
PAL
$0,00735
-%2,97
BANANA
$23,29
-%3,80
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC
According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
AI
$0,1212
-%0,73
USDC
$1,0002
+%0,03
PUMP
$0,00262
-%0,11
PANews
2025/07/12 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
PANews
2025/07/12 23:30
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
SOL
$164,41
-%3,69
WALLET
$0,02241
+%1,17
USDC
$1,0002
+%0,03
TRUMP
$8,799
-%0,91
TOKEN
$0,01515
-%4,53
PANews
2025/07/12 22:57
Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
AI
$0,1212
-%0,73
USDC
$1,0002
+%0,03
PUMP
$0,00262
-%0,11
PANews
2025/07/12 22:44
pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase
PANews reported on July 12 that pump.fun announced on the X platform that in the next 48-72 hours, all tokens purchased through the official platform or exchange will be transferred
PUMP
$0,00262
-%0,11
FUN
$0,010307
-%6,55
PANews
2025/07/12 22:41
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd
NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
GAINS
$0,02449
-%4,37
LIKE
$0,009534
-%6,41
F
$0,007887
-%0,89
Crypto.news
2025/07/12 22:29
