Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common
HYPE
$38.13
-6.93%
PANews
2025/07/13 11:08
About 10,000 wallets successfully bought PUMP pre-sale, with a participation rate of about 42.3%
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @Adam_Tehc's data panel, 23,959 wallets completed KYC in the PUMP token pre-sale, and 10,145 wallets successfully bought in, with a participation rate
TOKEN
$0.01515
-4.53%
PUMP
$0.00262
-0.11%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:32
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T yesterday
PANews reported on July 13 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 905,184, with the mining difficulty increased by 7.96% to
T
$0.01652
-2.19%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:21
A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost
ETH
$3,526.95
-4.39%
USDC
$1.0002
+0.03%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:15
Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?
Compiled by: Wu Talks about Blockchain One of the most important social challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is balance — more precisely, integrating decentralization and cooperation. The strength of the
MORE
$0.10047
+0.17%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:08
A large bank in Kenya suffered an internal attack and lost about $4 million. USDT was used for money laundering.
PANews reported on July 13 that Techbuild reported that a large bank in Kenya suffered a serious internal attack, resulting in 500 million Kenyan shillings (about 4 million US dollars)
BANK
$0.05528
+1.26%
PANews
2025/07/13 09:05
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has
MORE
$0.10047
+0.17%
NFT
$0.0000004741
-1.08%
PANews
2025/07/13 08:38
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
ETH
$3,526.95
-4.39%
PANews
2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address
PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
U
$0.01107
+1.28%
JUSTICE
$0.00007313
+0.89%
PANews
2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?
Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
ETH
$3,526.95
-4.39%
CHANGE
$0.00223518
-4.51%
FUTURE
$0.14985
+26.03%
PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
