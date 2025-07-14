MEXC Exchange
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
PANews
2025/07/14 10:35
Bitwise CEO: Ethereum's real competitors are Web2 and traditional finance, not Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 14 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that Ethereum is not competing with Bitcoin, but with Web 2.0 and traditional financial services software. He said that
PANews
2025/07/14 10:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.14)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/14 Update: Pudgy Penguins collectively changed their avatars Pump.fun is about to open
PANews
2025/07/14 10:03
More than 50 companies in Hong Kong intend to apply for stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Hong Kong 01, with the "Stablecoin Ordinance" to be officially implemented on August 1, 50 to 60 companies are interested in applying
PANews
2025/07/14 10:02
Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and
PANews
2025/07/14 09:55
Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI
PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI.
PANews
2025/07/14 09:44
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the
PANews
2025/07/14 09:34
A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not
PANews
2025/07/14 09:30
A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.
PANews
2025/07/14 09:03
An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC ,
PANews
2025/07/14 09:00
