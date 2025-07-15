2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/15 Update: The PUMP project team only invested $4 million in initial liquidity
Memecoin
MEME$0.001892-0.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1214-0.73%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002608-0.64%
MEMES
MEMES$0.000089+0.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:31
Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market

Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:29
Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain"

Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, disclosed that Bank of America ( BofA ) launched a new weekly " On Chain
america party
AMERICA$0.0003019-10.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0552+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:26
Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year

Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Xinhua News Agency, China's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:04
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week

The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital
U
U$0.01107+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014837-1.96%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005385-18.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:01
EigenLayer and Ether.fi have both transformed, is the staking narrative over?

EigenLayer and Ether.fi have both transformed, is the staking narrative over?

Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In the first half of 2024, the concept of secondary returns set off a market frenzy, and "re-staking" once became a core topic
Core DAO
CORE$0.4768-2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 10:00
Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20

Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20

PANews July 15 news, market news: Nvidia (NVDA.O) said it will resume H20 sales in China and announced the launch of a new, fully compliant GPU for China. The US
NodeAI
GPU$0.3189-5.95%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:52
Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million

Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02236+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:50
Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%

Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%

According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose
Moonveil
MORE$0.10048-0.01%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02415-1.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:41
Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions

Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions

Theo, an institutional investment platform, announced the official launch of its Beta version and the launch of its core product thBill. Through technical integration with Libeara, asset management giant Wellington
Core DAO
CORE$0.4768-2.13%
U
U$0.01107+0.91%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0003235-9.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:34

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#