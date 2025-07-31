MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust
Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
IP
$5.92
-1.59%
AI
$0.1213
-0.89%
TOKEN
$0.01512
-4.90%
TRUST
$0.000522
-5.24%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:14
Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds
Immunefi is launching an integrated platform to give real-time security alerts, leveraging an AI security model.
REAL
$0.04628
-0.25%
AI
$0.1213
-0.89%
BLOCK
$0.1796
-0.38%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:10
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query
PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
JUNE
$0.1955
+6.83%
SECOND
$0.0000104
-24.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 23:08
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree
Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
GAINS
$0.02451
-4.36%
AI
$0.1213
-0.89%
BNKR
$0.0008555
-7.87%
TOKEN
$0.01512
-4.90%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
SUI
$3.4994
-2.50%
ALTCOIN
$0.00144
-10.78%
IKA
$0.04214
+4.85%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun
Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
DEFI
$0.001984
+3.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 23:02
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?
Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
MEME
$0.001894
-0.88%
REAL
$0.04628
-0.25%
POWER
$0.01106
+1.65%
SOON
$0.1539
+7.17%
PEPE
$0.00001054
-1.49%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
BTC
$113,900.82
-1.41%
ETH
$3,528.32
-4.44%
NET
$0.00011684
+19.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?
On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case
Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 22:34
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#