LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US
PANews
2025/07/16 16:50
The total supply of Aspecta’s native token $ASP is 1 billion
PANews reported on July 16 that infrastructure Aspecta announced that the total supply of its native token $ASP is 1 billion, which will promote on-chain price discovery and open economic
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
CLARITY Act explained: What it means for Crypto Week and beyond
The CLARITY Act promises long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets, balancing innovation, oversight and investor protection.
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
Peter Thiel takes 9.1% stake in Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel recently bought a 9.1% stake in Fundstrat’s Ethereum Treasury company, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, according to a recent SEC filing. The filed SEC document revealed that Peter Thiel has acquired 9.1% of the total shares to BMNR.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 16:37
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group establishes digital asset business and implements Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced the establishment of a digital asset business and implemented a Bitcoin reserve strategy to include Bitcoin in
PANews
2025/07/16 16:36
SharpLink Gaming still has about $257 million in funds for subsequent ETH acquisitions
PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink Gaming announced that its ETH Concentration indicator has increased from 2.00 to 2.46, a 23% increase since the launch of the ETH strategy
PANews
2025/07/16 16:21
Trend Research sold nearly 49,000 ETH today to repay Aave loans, worth about $151 million
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Trend Research sold 48,946 ETH (about $151 million) today to repay its loan on the Aave platform. Previously, the institution
PANews
2025/07/16 16:07
PayPal Supports PYUSD on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Solana Networks
PANews reported on July 16 that PayPal updated its cryptocurrency service terms on July 16, 2025, explicitly supporting the issuance and use of PYUSD stablecoins on the Arbitrum network. PYUSD
PANews
2025/07/16 15:59
Sui Q2 report: TVL exceeded US$2.5 billion, and transaction volume increased by 30.54% year-on-year
PANews reported on July 16 that Sui Foundation released the DeFi report for the second quarter of 2025, showing that its ecosystem TVL peaked at $2.555 billion on May 21,
PANews
2025/07/16 15:54
Why is the crypto down today?
The crypto market slid lower on July 16 as rising U.S. inflation data dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, while some investors locked in profits following recent gains. According to data from CoinGecko, the total crypto market capitalization…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:40
