PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum
PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain. According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and…
HOLD
$0.00005384
-18.35%
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 17:48
A certain address spent $818,000 to buy ANI in nearly half an hour, and has now made a profit of $194,000
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 5nESb...zRg4s spent $818,000 to buy 20.34 million ANI in the past half hour, with
NOW
$0.00796
+3.78%
ANI
$0.03369
-2.79%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:44
Arizona, Texas, Utah are leading in US crypto policy: Chainlink
At least 50% of US states have strong congressional representative support on blockchain policy, while 36% have an active pro-crypto task force.
PRO
$0.7651
-9.57%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:39
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
XRP
$2.9834
-0.47%
ALT
$0.002617
-9.38%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:25
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 325 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,600 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 325 bitcoins and
PANews
2025/07/16 17:09
Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to
VIRTUAL
$1.2151
-2.23%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:08
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals
VIRTUAL
$1.2151
-2.23%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
CLARITY Act isn’t perfect, but it’s the bill US Congress must pass this summer
The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act isn't perfect, but Congress should pass it this summer to establish the US as the global leader in digital asset regulation.
ACT
$0.03819
-2.70%
T
$0.01654
-2.41%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
DeFi directly connects to TG's one billion users. Can TAC revitalize the TON ecosystem whose TVL has been "knee-cut"?
The TON Application Chain (TAC) officially launched its mainnet on Tuesday, a move aimed at enabling Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to run within Telegram’s massive user ecosystem. According to
TON
$3.649
+4.49%
MOVE
$0.1303
-2.47%
TAC
$0.009111
-8.99%
RUN
$0.0000037
+60.86%
PANews
2025/07/16 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.4886 million
PANews reported on July 16 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.2151
-2.23%
PANews
2025/07/16 16:52
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
