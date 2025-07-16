2025-08-02 Saturday

Swedish Refine Group AB launches Bitcoin treasury strategy with $1m funding

Swedish digital-commerce company Refine Group has announced that it will be diving into digital assets as a third business area by launching a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. According to a recently published press release, the company aims to strengthen its financial…
2025/07/16
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
2025/07/16
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
2025/07/16
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
2025/07/16
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
2025/07/16
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
2025/07/16
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
2025/07/16
Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
2025/07/16
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
2025/07/16
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
2025/07/16

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

