Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,412 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 79,674 ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,412 BTC (worth $404.18 million);
PANews
2025/07/16 22:47
Publicly traded Windtree signs $60 million securities purchase agreement to launch BNB treasury strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Business Insider, Windtree (WINT), a US-listed company, announced that it has signed a $60 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build
PANews
2025/07/16 22:25
Here’s how North Korean hackers are still getting paid in crypto despite sanctions
TRM Labs says North Korean IT workers have laundered millions in USDC and USDT while secretly working for blockchain startups. North Korea continues to rely on crypto to quietly fund its weapons programs and the U.S. government is stepping up…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:25
Midas taps Etherlink to Redefine tokenized yield infrastructure
As the race for scalable, compliant tokenization heats up, Midas is betting big on Etherlink's sub-500ms finality. The latest additions, mMEV and mRe7YIELD, could redefine how institutions access structured yield without intermediaries. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:23
BNB Chain plans to upgrade this year to increase the block gas limit to 1G and increase throughput 10 times
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced the upcoming upgrade, which will increase the block gas limit to 1G in the second half of
PANews
2025/07/16 22:17
Goldman Sachs CEO: Tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of Goldman Sachs said that tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing.
PANews
2025/07/16 22:13
Bitlayer launches Bitcoin cross-chain bridge BitVM on mainnet
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitlayer, a Bitcoin DeFi infrastructure invested by traditional asset management giant Franklin Templeton, announced the launch of the smart contract cross-chain
PANews
2025/07/16 22:09
EU Sanctions crypto entities for election interference, disinformation
The EU has sanctioned multiple entities for using cryptocurrencies to evade restrictions, channel funds, and propagate pro‑Russian disinformation and election interference.
PANews
2025/07/16 22:08
Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:52
