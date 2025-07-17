2025-08-02 Saturday

U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Republicans agree to promote cryptocurrency legislation

PANews reported on July 17 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson: The Republican Party agreed to promote cryptocurrency legislation.
U
U$0.01109+0.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014788-2.85%
PANews2025/07/17 10:15
French lawmakers propose using surplus nuclear power for Bitcoin mining, with annual revenue of $150 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoSlate, French lawmakers recently submitted a bill to the National Assembly, proposing a five-year Bitcoin mining pilot program to use excess power
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+1.56%
PANews2025/07/17 10:14
China Asset Management (Hong Kong) launches new tokenized fund: China Asset Management USD and RMB Digital Currency Fund

PANews reported on July 17 that according to China Asset Management (Hong Kong), following the successful launch of the world's first Hong Kong dollar tokenized money market fund in February
FUND
FUND$0.0278-0.64%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
PANews2025/07/17 10:07
Some large US banks plan to launch stablecoins

PANews reported on July 17 that several large U.S. financial institutions, including Bank of America and Citigroup, are working on launching stablecoins, a move that comes as the U.S. government
america party
AMERICA$0.0003017-9.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05515+0.67%
U
U$0.01109+0.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1302-2.61%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
PANews2025/07/17 10:00
Tether's circulation exceeds $160 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the transparency data on Tether's official website, the current net circulation of USDT has reached 160.261 billion US dollars, setting a record
LayerNet
NET$0.00011672+19.68%
PANews2025/07/17 09:58
Raydium has repurchased 69.1 million RAYs with a total of US$190 million, accounting for 25% of the circulation.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to data released by Infra, as of July 2025, Raydium has invested a total of US$190.4 million USDC to repurchase $RAY, with a
Bware
INFRA$0.1181+7.55%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Raydium
RAY$2.614-4.94%
PANews2025/07/17 09:52
Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds

PANews reported on July 17 that the Base chain launched Flashblocks technology, which shortened the block generation time from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making it the fastest EVM chain
PANews2025/07/17 09:38
The number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives opposing encryption bill has increased to 10

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a Republican member of the House of Representatives has just changed his vote on the encryption bill from support to
U
U$0.01109+0.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014788-2.85%
PANews2025/07/17 09:33
Argot Collective sold 1,210 ETH again 4 hours ago for 4.09 million USDC

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Embers, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold 1,210 ETH again 4 hours ago in exchange for 4.09 million USDC . Since
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.27-4.81%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
PANews2025/07/17 09:24
Abraxas Capital's multiple short positions on HyperLiquid have resulted in a loss of more than $131 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens, despite the strong market rise, Abraxas Capital's two wallets on HyperLiquid hold multiple short positions including BTC, ETH, SOL, SUI,
Bitcoin
BTC$113,910.77-1.51%
Solana
SOL$164.31-3.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.48%
SUI
SUI$3.4995-2.88%
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.27-4.81%
PANews2025/07/17 09:22

Trending News

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#