2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.
PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）8月1日宣布成立人工智能特别工作组，将引领该机构通过负责任地使用AI来提升运营创新和效率。已被任命为SEC首席人工智能官的Valerie Szczepanik将领导该工作组。
PANews
2025/08/02 09:03
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
ETH
$3,527.19
-4.81%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:57
Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，CurveDAO 成员 phil_00Llama 提交了一项提案，旨在阻止这家去中心化交易所进一步扩展到其他以太坊 Layer2 层，理由是其缺乏经济效用。提案中写道：“Layer 2 占用了优秀开发者的时间。这些链至少需要与以太坊相同的关注，但回报却微乎其微。通过削减所有这方面的开发，Curve 可以重新获得精力，向更富有成效的方向发展”。“我认为 Curve 应该加大对以太坊的投入，例如专注于在以太坊生态系统中更广泛地采用 scrvUSD。” 他指出，“在交易量低迷的时候”，Curve 在以太坊主网上的矿池产生的收入是其所有 Layer 2 部署总和的 450 倍。 该提案是在 Aave 联合创始人 Marc Zeller 做出类似举动之后提出的。Marc Zeller
AAVE
$256.64
-1.69%
NOT
$0.002132
+2.35%
ETC
$19.96
-2.91%
BLOCK
$0.18
-0.44%
CELO
$0.3076
-2.13%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:48
Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，DeFi 教育基金（DEF）提交意见书敦促参议院银行委员会认真考虑如何监管 DeFi，为 DeFi 设立专门监管框架。其强调立法应遵循四个关键目标：区分 DeFi 开发者和中心化中介机构；明确定义哪些中介机构需要向政府注册；确定协议是否去中心化的标准；以及技术中立的监管。 DEF 的意见书由 a16z Crypto、Jito Labs、Jump Crypto、Paradigm、Multicoin Capital、Solana Policy Institute、Uniswap Foundation、Uniswap Labs 和 Variant Fund 共同签署。该委员会正在讨论《2025 年负责任金融创新法案》（RFIA）草案，该法案是参议院于 2022 年 6
FUND
$0.0278
-0.64%
BLOCK
$0.18
-0.44%
DEFI
$0.001985
+4.30%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:32
How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?
Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In July 2025, Blockchain, led by Jack Dorsey, officially joined the S&P 500 index. The fintech company, which owns payment giant Square and mobile financial app Cash
BTC
$113,904.13
-1.51%
APP
$0.003887
+1.01%
BLOCK
$0.18
-0.44%
INDEX
$1.229
-5.38%
MOBILE
$0.000389
-2.11%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:29
Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，SharpLink Gaming 在过去 7 小时里入金 1.08 亿枚 USDC 并转到 Galaxy Digital，目前已经买进了 14,933 ETH (5300 万美元)。 SharpLink Gaming 在 7 小时前把 5300 万 USDC 转到 Galaxy Digital，然后在 2 小时前收到 14,933
ETH
$3,527.19
-4.81%
USDC
$1.0002
+0.02%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:22
Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，新地址 0xdf0...e2EF3 过去三天已累计囤积 79461.38 ETH（2.99 亿美元），当前浮亏 2205.6 万美元。其中 3 小时前下跌时又从 Galaxy Digital 处接收 16495.15 ETH（约 5850 万美元），将其整体仓位的 ETH 均价降低至 3763.53 美元。
ETH
$3,527.19
-4.81%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:19
Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of "artificially inflating" employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi
PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国总统特朗普当地时间8月1日在社交媒体“真实社交”发文，指责劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗在2024年美国大选前“人为夸大”就业数据，要求立即将其解职，并由“更有能力的人选”接替。 特朗普称该局曾在2024年3月和大选前数月严重高估新增就业岗位，认为此举旨在助推副总统哈里斯胜选。他同时批评美联储大选前下调利率“操控市场”，并暗示应撤换主席鲍威尔。美国劳工部长洛丽·查韦斯-德雷默当天宣布，美国劳工统计局副局长威廉·威亚特罗夫斯基将出任代理局长，接替埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。
PANews
2025/08/02 08:19
According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi
PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美股三大指数集体收跌，道指跌1.23%，本周累计下跌2.92%，纳指跌2.24%，本周累计下跌2.17%，标普500指数跌1.6%，本周累计下跌2.36%。加密货币板块跌幅居前，Coinbase跌超16%，Strategy、Circle跌超8%。热门科技股普跌，亚马逊跌超8%，Meta跌超3%，苹果、英伟达跌超2%，特斯拉、微软、谷歌跌超1%。
MAJOR
$0.16093
+2.64%
PANews
2025/08/02 08:13
