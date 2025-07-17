MEXC Exchange
UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation
The UK has jailed a former National Crime Agency officer who stole and spent Bitcoin seized from Silk Road 2.0 co-founder Thomas White.
PANews
2025/07/17 14:24
Narrative economics in the crypto market: Vision over indicators, sentiment over application
Author: jawor , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews “The human brain is hardwired to tell stories. The economy is based on human decision-making.” —Robert J. Shiller (American economist, Nobel
PANews
2025/07/17 14:20
The statement that “there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute’s OTC platform” may be a joke by the CEO
PANews reported on July 17 that Wintermute founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy wrote that there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute's OTC trading platform. However, according to
PANews
2025/07/17 14:14
Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform
Trump Media and Technology Group is moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence on the Truth Social platform, having filed two related trademarks. A press release issued by the company on Wednesday confirmed applications for “Truth Social AI” and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 14:11
Institutional analysis: Trump's dismissal of Powell could cause the US dollar index to fall by 5%
PANews reported on July 17 that Sean Callow, market strategist at InTouch Capital Markets, said that any move by the Trump administration to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell could deal
PANews
2025/07/17 14:05
Smarter Web Company boosts BTC treasury with $36 million
The UK-based Bitcoin treasury has continued its accumulation streak, this time topping up its portfolio with another multi-million-dollar purchase. On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Smarter Web Company revealed that it has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 325 BTC, acquired…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 14:05
China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August
PANews reported on July 17 that according to People's Finance, the China Service Trade Association and the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum plan to launch an advanced training course on
PANews
2025/07/17 13:59
With social networking, payment, and AI all included, will Base APP become “Alipay on the chain”?
Author: Yuliya, PANews The Web3 world has always lacked a true super portal, with users switching between different applications, fragmented experience, and dispersed traffic. However, a most powerful competitor has
PANews
2025/07/17 13:56
Infini hacker may return stolen funds, has partially exchanged ETH for DAI
PANews reported on July 17 that SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that the Infini hacker may intend to follow the GMX hacker's example and return the funds. If they choose
PANews
2025/07/17 13:54
World Liberty Financial approves proposal to make WLFI tokens tradable
World Liberty Financial has received near-unanimous support from its community to make the WLFI token tradable. The proposal closed on July 16 with 99.94% approval, following a week-long vote that began on July 9. The move will shift the WLFI…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 13:37
