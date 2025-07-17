MEXC Exchange
Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cryptonews, Russian lawmakers voted to pass a digital ruble bill, stipulating that the central bank's digital currency will be launched in September
PANews
2025/07/17 17:01
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?
Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
PANews
2025/07/17 17:00
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum at 16:51, worth approximately US$999,951,475.
PANews
2025/07/17 16:57
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development
PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
PANews
2025/07/17 16:53
Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral
Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood unveils plans for the ecosystem’s native decentralized stablecoin on the network. The stablecoin will be collateralized to the protocol’s native token DOT. On the first day of the Web3 Summit 2025 on July 17, Wood discussed…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 16:51
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
PANews
2025/07/17 16:33
Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
PANews
2025/07/17 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million
PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/17 16:22
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President
PANews reported on July 17 that Pakistan's Crypto Minister Bilal Bin Saqib recently met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss Bitcoin adoption strategies and signed a letter of intent
PANews
2025/07/17 16:13
