Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
PANews
2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
PANews
2025/07/17 19:38
Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor, sued the Spanish government at the European Court of Human Rights last month in an
PANews
2025/07/17 19:28
SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated that merging the SEC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is not
PANews
2025/07/17 19:21
Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
PANews
2025/07/17 19:16
US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said: I support the merger of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
PANews
2025/07/17 19:09
Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July
PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc (6574.T) has officially launched its Bitcoin financial strategy and plans to purchase 400
PANews
2025/07/17 18:59
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens
PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
PANews
2025/07/17 18:54
Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
PANews
2025/07/17 18:48
Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction
PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
PANews
2025/07/17 18:43
