MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing
PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
BTC
$113,891.43
-1.49%
CORE
$0.477
-2.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies
Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
RED
$0.3377
-0.44%
MEME
$0.001897
-1.14%
BONK
$0.00002582
-1.45%
TOKEN
$0.01513
-5.31%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code
Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
MORE
$0.10038
-0.55%
AI
$0.1215
-0.89%
SONIC
$0.21088
-1.49%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature
PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
MAJOR
$0.16104
+2.71%
ACT
$0.03815
-2.82%
HOUSE
$0.014786
-3.30%
TRUMP
$8.805
-1.14%
SENT
$0.000043
+19.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion
PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
MORE
$0.10038
-0.55%
ORDER
$0.1201
+9.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:36
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture
The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GM
$0.009
-21.39%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges
PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
STETH
$3,497.53
-4.87%
ETH
$3,526.57
-4.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:32
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah
Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
U
$0.01107
+0.81%
STARTUP
$0.016462
-12.33%
SENT
$0.000043
+19.44%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
VIRTUAL
$1.2153
-2.20%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:30
US SEC Delays Decision on Physical Redemptions of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed documents on July 17 that the regulator decided to extend the approval period
U
$0.01107
+0.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:18
SEC delays in-kind redemption decision for Bitwise crypto ETFs
The US SEC has extended its decision deadline on whether to allow in-kind redemptions for Bitwise’s spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs on NYSE Arca.
ARCA
$0.01434
-3.49%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:15
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#