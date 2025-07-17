MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Whale James Wynn has closed his short positions in BTC and HYPE
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has closed his short positions in BTC (40 times) and HYPE (10 times). Two days
BTC
$113,876.92
-1.50%
HYPE
$38.11
-7.52%
WYNN
$0.000313
-4.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 22:30
Ondo Finance’s USDY to launch on Sei Network
Ondo Finance is set to launch its USDY tokenized Treasury product on Sei, adding to a growing list of supported networks that includes Ethereum, Solana, Mantle, and Sui. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, Ondo Finance’s flagship tokenized…
SEI
$0.2828
-3.21%
SUI
$3.499
-2.78%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
ONDO
$0.90362
-1.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 22:30
Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Paul Chowles, a former official of the UK National Crime Agency, was sentenced to five and a half years in
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 22:24
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
$0.0278
-0.64%
REAL
$0.04625
-0.40%
DEFI
$0.001986
+4.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 22:19
Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love
More and more firms are entering the Bitcoin race, but not all are seeing the same effects on their stock price.
MORE
$0.10037
-0.58%
NOT
$0.002137
+2.98%
GET
$0.005987
+15.17%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 22:10
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 191,473 ETH
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC (worth $816.55 million); iShares (BlackRock) had a net inflow of
BTC
$113,876.92
-1.50%
ETH
$3,525.91
-4.78%
NET
$0.00011671
+19.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 22:02
Plasma officially launches XPL public sale, token economic model announced
According to PANews on July 17, the stablecoin Layer2 network Plasma officially announced that the public sale of its token XPL has started and will last until 9:00 a.m. EST
M
$0.35468
-5.76%
TOKEN
$0.01511
-5.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:56
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network.
FUND
$0.0278
-0.64%
U
$0.01106
+0.54%
SEI
$0.2828
-3.21%
REAL
$0.04625
-0.40%
BOND
$0.2042
-6.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:45
BSTR plans to be listed in the U.S. through a SPAC merger with 30,021 BTC when it is launched
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Businesswire, BSTR, Holdings Inc. (BSTR) announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. (Nasdaq:
BTC
$113,876.92
-1.50%
U
$0.01106
+0.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:35
MAG7.ssi index token rose strongly by 5.73%, with an annual return rate exceeding Bitcoin by 6.39%
PANews reported on July 17 that according to the latest market data, while Bitcoin was trading sideways, the spot index token MAG7.ssi launched by SoSoValue Indexes broke through $0.94, with
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
ROSE
$0.02412
-1.55%
INDEX
$1.229
-5.38%
TOKEN
$0.01511
-5.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:25
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#