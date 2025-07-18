2025-08-02 Saturday

Iran's crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
2025/07/18 04:35
Rep. Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Crypto Legislation Crypto Criticism

Rep. Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Crypto Legislation Crypto Criticism

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) doubled down on her anti-crypto legislative statements by saying the CLARITY Act would cause “investor harm” as part of her “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” initiative in a new press release on Thursday. Rep. Maxine Waters Slams Crypto Bills In Fiery Press Release Published on the Democrats’ U.S. House Committee on Financial Services website , Waters slammed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, better known as the CLARITY Act. “The bill presents several serious risks: it exposes consumers to exploitation by bad actors in the crypto industry, undermines national security, and ignores Donald Trump’s escalating conflicts of interest tied to his personal involvement in cryptocurrency,” Waters wrote. 🇺🇸 Three crypto bills are now officially being debated on the House floor before a vote 🏛️ Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee, doesn’t look too pleased… pic.twitter.com/18r6IFMR18 — ThuanCapitalGlobal (@ThuanGlobal) July 17, 2025 “This bill, which should be called the ‘ CALAMITY Act ,’ is bad public policy, plain and simple,” she added. “This bill would lead to increased investor harm, plant the seeds for the next financial crisis, and endanger our national security.” Donald Trump’s Crypto Ties Questioned Waters’ latest press release comes the same day U.S. lawmakers are slated to hold a floor vote on key crypto legislation amid Republicans’ self-declared “Crypto Week.” The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation For U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act is also being considered alongside the CLARITY Act and anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) provisions. While the pieces of digital asset legislation are widely seen as positive by the crypto community, critics of the bills argue that they lack necessary regulatory oversight and potentially allow politicians to profit from their own cryptocurrencies. U.S. President Donald Trump has faced growing scrutiny in recent months over his ties to the digital asset sector after having launched his $TRUMP namesake memecoin this past January. Shortly after, the Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial launched its own stablecoin, USD1. “No one should be surprised that the Republicans’ next order of business is a billion-dollar handout to the President himself,” Waters said.
2025/07/18 04:21
BREAKING: GENIUS Act passes House, Tim Scott hails stablecoin bill as milestone

BREAKING: GENIUS Act passes House, Tim Scott hails stablecoin bill as milestone

Tim Scott praised the House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, marking a major step forward in U.S. digital asset regulation. In a July 17 statement, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim…
2025/07/18 04:19
China Eyes RMB-Backed Stablecoins to Crack $250T Cross-Border Payment Market

China Eyes RMB-Backed Stablecoins to Crack $250T Cross-Border Payment Market

Key Takeaways: Former Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao proposed integrating RMB-backed stablecoins into China’s national financial framework. He described dollar-backed stablecoins as a continuation of U.S. monetary dominance via digital channels. The proposal implies a gradual path to currency internationalization without loosening China’s capital controls. At a closed-door seminar hosted by the New Economists Think Tank, former Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao proposed incorporating yuan-backed stablecoins into China’s top-level financial strategy, citing shifts in U.S. policy and emerging global stablecoin infrastructure. According to New Economists , Zhu focused exclusively on fiat-backed stablecoins, excluding other digital assets, and examined their growing role in international finance. Zhu Warns of U.S. Stablecoins He described dollar-pegged stablecoins as an extension of U.S. monetary strategy, stating they may represent “the third phase of the Bretton Woods system.” The original Bretton Woods structure, introduced in 1944, tied global currencies to the U.S. dollar, itself pegged to gold. After the gold-dollar link was severed in 1971, the U.S. maintained dominance through dollar-priced oil trade. 💲 Without regulatory support for yuan-backed stablecoins, China risks falling behind in digital finance infrastructure. #china #stablecoin https://t.co/5XxK6NlwSv — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 Today, Zhu argued, dollar-backed stablecoins serve as a new mechanism to sustain that position. Based on the data presented, stablecoin transaction volumes reached $27.6 trillion in 2024, exceeding those of Visa and Mastercard, while cross-border payments surpassed $250 trillion. The U.S. dollar remained the top settlement currency, accounting for nearly half of all SWIFT transactions in May. Zhu said recent U.S. regulatory actions, including the June passage of the Lummis–Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act, indicate an effort to consolidate dollar-based stablecoins within a U.S.-regulated framework. The law requires all such stablecoins to be fully backed by liquid U.S. assets and issued by licensed entities, reinforcing dollar liquidity and extending extraterritorial influence. He also cited the U.S. Treasury’s gold revaluation discussions and the Fed’s easing of capital reserve rules for banks as signs of coordinated fiscal recalibration, potentially to accommodate stablecoin growth. China’s Internationalization of CNY Zhu proposed three policy directions for China: treat Hong Kong as a regulatory sandbox under the new stablecoin ordinance; develop offshore and domestic CNY stablecoins; and monitor how U.S. regulators enforce fiat-backed stablecoin rules, including constraints on foreign issuers. He concluded by stating that “this must become part of our national financial strategy,” referencing stablecoin development under Chinese monetary frameworks. Integrating yuan-backed stablecoins into global payments could diversify settlement channels beyond SWIFT and CHIPS, especially in regions where China has built trade or infrastructure ties. If designed to interoperate with foreign platforms while complying with international audit and reserve standards, Chinese stablecoins could serve as a tool for incremental currency internationalization without the capital account liberalization associated with full convertibility. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might foreign governments react to a Chinese-issued stablecoin in global markets? Regulatory responses may vary. Countries aligned with U.S. policy could resist infrastructure relying on CNY settlement, while others may view it as a means to reduce dollar exposure or diversify reserves. Some may raise concerns about financial surveillance or political dependencies. Could CNY stablecoins be integrated into Belt and Road projects? A yuan-backed stablecoin could theoretically support project financing, payment clearing, and supply chain settlements across Belt and Road corridors. This would require coordinated regulatory agreements and technical interoperability with partner nations’ financial systems. What role might central banks play in shaping private stablecoin infrastructure? Some central banks may issue standards or licenses to oversee fiat-backed stablecoin operators, while others may collaborate through multilateral mechanisms to enforce reserve rules, interoperability, or cross-border settlement conditions.
2025/07/18 03:59
US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

The first of three bills on Republicans’ crypto agenda passed with bipartisan support despite continued pushback from Democrats over claims of corruption and conflicts of interest.
2025/07/18 03:39
Algorand expands institutional staking with Hex Trust

Algorand expands institutional staking with Hex Trust

The Algorand Foundation has expanded its collaboration with Hex Trust, bringing staking rewards to institutional investors. Algorand (ALGO), a protocol that seeks to solve the proof of staked centralization dilemma via its Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus model, already taps into Hex…
2025/07/18 03:30
Enlightify breaks Bitcoin-only mindset with $20m bet on CYBER tokens

Enlightify breaks Bitcoin-only mindset with $20m bet on CYBER tokens

Bitcoin has long been treated as the default corporate crypto holding. Enlightify’s CYBER allocation challenges that dogma, betting instead on a token designed to power decentralized AI networks. In an announcement on July 17, the Cyber Foundation said Enlightify Inc.…
2025/07/18 02:30
Russia's Sberbank Seeks Green Light for Crypto Custody Amid Regulatory Push

Russia’s Sberbank Seeks Green Light for Crypto Custody Amid Regulatory Push

Sberbank, Russia’s largest state-owned lender , announced its intention to offer custody services for cryptocurrency assets, according to a Reuters report on July 17. Russia's Sberbank offers custody services for Russian crypto assets https://t.co/TvWlwh3hrF https://t.co/TvWlwh3hrF — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) July 17, 2025 The bank’s plan reflects a growing acceptance of crypto within the country, as government institutions reconsider their earlier hardline stance. Anatoly Pronin, executive director of Sberbank’s alternative payment solutions division, revealed that proposals have already been submitted to the central bank outlining how crypto custody could be introduced under existing financial structures, Reuters reports. The proposals suggest treating digital assets similarly to traditional bank-held funds, offering both user protection and legal control. If approved, these custody services would allow tokens to be frozen upon request by law enforcement, while also reducing transaction complexity and lowering vulnerability to hacks. Geopolitical Pressures Drive Regulatory Recalibration Russia’s stance on digital currencies has been shifting in light of sanctions from Western governments tied to the conflict in Ukraine. Last year, the central bank backed legislation allowing the use of cryptocurrencies in cross-border trade, a sharp turn from its previous resistance. This pivot is seen as a way for the Russian economy to circumvent international financial restrictions. By building internal infrastructure for digital asset transactions, including custody solutions, Russian institutions are working to reduce dependence on foreign crypto firms. Gleb Zemskoy, director of blockchain development at Insight Finance, stressed the importance of local custody options, stating that no fund or serious user could operate without one, Reuters reports. He warns of the dangers of relying on international custodians, which could introduce exposure to foreign jurisdiction risks. A Domestic Custodian for a Global Market The central role of custodians in the digital finance world is becoming increasingly apparent. With the custody market currently dominated by private firms based outside of Russia, local entities like Sberbank are positioning themselves to fill that void domestically. Zemskoy describes custodians as the “backbone” of the digital economy, emphasizing the urgency of Russia developing its own infrastructure. Sberbank’s ambition is not only to safeguard clients’ tokens but to integrate crypto asset handling into the country’s broader financial network. If approved, the bank’s initiative could make it easier for businesses and consumers in Russia to conduct crypto transactions with greater trust and regulatory protection. Russian Lawmakers Pass Digital Ruble Bill Earlier this week, Russian lawmakers voted in favour of a digital ruble bill that mandates a September 2026 rollout for the CBDC. Per the state-run news agency TASS , the Duma has adopted a law on the “gradual introduction” of the digital ruble, beginning next year. Lawmakers voted in favor of the bill in its second and third readings. The bill will now pass to the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, for approval. The bill will then pass on to President Vladimir Putin, who will officially sign the bill into law. These two steps are mere formalities, however, with the law slated to come into force on September 1, 2026. This is the central bank’s new date for a nationwide rollout, following its last-gasp decision to postpone its summer 2025 CBDC launch plans.
2025/07/18 02:07
Pakistan and El Salvador Strengthen Diplomatic Ties With New Crypto Alliance

Pakistan and El Salvador Strengthen Diplomatic Ties With New Crypto Alliance

Key Takeaways: Pakistan and El Salvador formalize diplomatic ties with crypto at the center. Pakistan plans a national Bitcoin reserve and regulatory body for oversight. El Salvador maintains active Bitcoin purchases under an IMF deal. Pakistan and El Salvador have initiated formal diplomatic ties centered on cryptocurrency cooperation, according to a report published by Bloomberg . The partnership follows a meeting in San Salvador between Bilal Bin Saqib, special assistant to Pakistan’s prime minister on crypto and blockchain, and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Pakistan and El Salvador Partner for Digital Assets The discussions focused on knowledge-sharing in digital asset infrastructure and policy, while Pakistan plans to structure its crypto markets under regulatory oversight. Pakistan recently allocated 2,000 megawatts for Bitcoin mining and intends to establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The government previously launched the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee the domestic digital asset market. 🇵🇰 Pakistan creates digital assets regulator PVARA to oversee crypto industry with @cz_binance and @saylor as strategic advisors amid massive 40M users and $300B annual trading volume. #Pakistan #Crypto https://t.co/sGm3VPdu1M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 8, 2025 Earlier this year, Saqib stated that up to 20 million Pakistanis currently hold crypto, despite ongoing caution from the country’s central bank. El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021 and continues to acquire the asset while under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. According to government figures, the country holds 6,238 Bitcoins. Tether also opened a headquarters there in January. Bitcoin Acquisition vs IMF Agreement Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF program that runs through 2027. The fund has expressed concerns about state-level digital asset purchases, but El Salvador has continued its policy regardless of the terms. “Bitcoin keeps being an important project,” said El Salvador’s economy minister , Maria Luisa Hayem, when the government purchased seven Bitcoins despite the agreement with the IMF. “There is an asset accumulation that we’re seeing from the government perspective, from the private sector perspective.” By forming bilateral channels focused on infrastructure and governance, countries under IMF influence may seek greater autonomy in structuring digital asset policies without triggering compliance issues or threatening macroeconomic stability. Other emerging economies with large unbanked populations are also exploring sovereign digital asset programs, seeking to reduce reliance on foreign exchange reserves and expand financial access without altering core monetary frameworks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could this agreement lead to joint mining or shared infrastructure between Pakistan and El Salvador? While not disclosed in current statements, both countries are actively investing in Bitcoin mining. Future collaboration could include technology transfer, operational partnerships, or coordinated infrastructure planning if aligned under bilateral frameworks. How does Pakistan’s crypto stance compare with other IMF program countries? Most IMF-supported nations have either restricted or delayed digital asset integration. Pakistan’s move to create a national reserve and regulatory authority places it ahead in formal crypto adoption among peers under similar fiscal supervision. What challenges might Pakistan face in implementing a national Bitcoin reserve? Potential obstacles include central bank resistance, volatility management, custodial infrastructure, and compliance with existing IMF conditions. Legal clarity on asset classification and secure storage mechanisms will also be essential.
2025/07/18 01:47
Dow Jones up 200 points on strong retail sales, Netflix leads

Dow Jones up 200 points on strong retail sales, Netflix leads

U.S. stocks rallied as consumer confidence remained strong, but lingering inflation fears continue to put pressure on the markets.
2025/07/18 01:47

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

