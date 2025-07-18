2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows
XRP
XRP$2.9809-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:16
Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration

Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration

By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004854-22.57%
MAY
MAY$0.04961-1.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-19.69%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0003245-9.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
Ethereum
ETH$3,524.44-4.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004959+7.71%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03814-2.67%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014787-3.26%
MemeCore
M$0.35466-5.76%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005381-18.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
U
U$0.01106+0.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-0.73%
Startup
STARTUP$0.016468-12.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
ERA
ERA$0.9993-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03814-2.67%
U
U$0.01106+0.54%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014787-3.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday

White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday

PANews reported on July 18 that the White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019-0.76%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004959+7.71%
Sign
SIGN$0.06942-1.93%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014787-3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-1.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:27

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#