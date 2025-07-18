MEXC Exchange
Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence that will call for looser regulation, expanded energy for data centers, and more.
PANews reported on July 18, market news: US President Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence, which will call for relaxed regulations and expanded energy sources for
PANews
2025/07/18 12:01
The DeFi version of MicroStrategy is born? A $2 million capital gamble and a boardroom battle
Will Leshner turn LQR House into the MicroStrategy of DeFi? Written by: TechFlow LQR House, a publicly traded liquor retailer located in Miami Beach, Florida, has not been doing well
PANews
2025/07/18 12:00
Crypto market cap nears $4T, just behind the biggest company in the world
Surges in the price of Ether and XRP have driven total crypto market capitalization to record highs just shy of $4 trillion.
PANews
2025/07/18 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF has seen net inflows for 11 consecutive days, with an inflow of $523 million yesterday
PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $523 million on July 17, Eastern Time, recording net inflows for
PANews
2025/07/18 11:58
SharpLink Gaming purchased more than 32,000 ETH, with a total holding of more than 353,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 32,892 Ethereum (about $ 118.8 million) on Thursday, further expanding its lead
PANews
2025/07/18 11:57
60 million USDC were destroyed in USDC Treasury
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert , at 11:29 Beijing time, 60 million USDC (approximately US$59,974,799) were destroyed in the USDC Treasury .
PANews
2025/07/18 11:51
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 18, 2025 –XRP Hits All-Time High Above $3.6, ETH Trades at $3.6K as Crypto Bills Clear House
The global crypto market is in full bull mode, total capitalization has surged past the $4 trillion threshold, led by a fresh wave of altcoin strength. XRP surged past its all-time high above $3.6 today. ETH is up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, trading near $3,600. Bitcoin also broke above $120k barrier. Fueling the rally are major developments in Washington: the U.S. House has just cleared three critical crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins with the Senate having already passed key measures, pushing the legislative package toward President Trump’s desk. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/18 11:39
Backpack opens FTX bond sale channel
PANews reported on July 18 that Backpack Chinese said that Backpack has now officially opened the FTX debt sales channel. This service is a non-profit, completely neutral channel that aims
PANews
2025/07/18 11:21
MEI Pharma Launches $100 Million Litecoin Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Litecoin blog, "MEI Pharma" launched a Litecoin treasury strategy worth US$100 million.
PANews
2025/07/18 11:18
The crypto market rose across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the way with a 17.06% gain
PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, three cryptocurrency bills were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. Driven by this and the "Genius Act" expected to
PANews
2025/07/18 11:12
