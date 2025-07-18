2025-08-02 Saturday

A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a transaction on the Cardano chain had just paid 3,700,001 ADA (approximately US$3.03 million) in handling fees.
2025/07/18
PEPETO draws in early PEPE buyers seeking the next 100x memecoin

Pepeto emerges as a memecoin with real utility, gaining traction across Ethereum, BNB, and Solana chains. #sponsoredcontent
2025/07/18
Crypto expers hail Clarity Act and GENIUS Act as turning point for the industry

The passage of three landmark crypto bills will have longstanding effects on the industry.
2025/07/18
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$927 million, with both long and short positions exploding

PANews reported on July 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $927 million, of which $462 million
2025/07/18
GENIUS Act Reshapes Stablecoin Strategy, Says Foresight Ventures Partner

Ripple and Circle’s applications for U.S. national trust bank charters are being framed less as a bold industry move and more as a calculated, defensive pivot in response to looming regulation. In an interview with CryptoNews, Alice Li, Investment Partner and Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, explains that the move is fundamentally about future-proofing operations amid rising pressure from the GENIUS Act, a landmark bill reshaping stablecoin oversight in the United States. In a historic move for U.S. crypto regulation this week , the GENIUS Act—formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act—has cleared both chambers of Congress. 🚨🚨🚨 The House just passed my bill – The GENIUS Act! This historic legislation will bring our payment system into the 21st century. It will ensure the dominance of the U.S. dollar. It will increase demand for U.S. Treasuries. I look forward to @POTUS signing GENIUS into law –… pic.twitter.com/NmQMVHZGls — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) July 17, 2025 “The GENIUS Act makes clear that any issuer aiming for scale must meet bank-level regulatory standards,” said Li, whose investment focus spans stablecoin infrastructure, payment rails, and Web3 applications. “Applying for a bank charter doesn’t guarantee approval—but it signals long-term compliance intent to regulators and partners.” Stablecoin Shakeout: Institutional Integration vs. DeFi Independence Li expects the stablecoin sector to split into two camps over the next 12 to 18 months: institutional-focused players pursuing full licensing and banking integration, and DeFi-native or offshore issuers targeting niche use cases. As U.S. regulatory clarity solidifies, banks and traditional financial rails will face growing pressure to integrate stablecoins, not out of ideological alignment, but due to user demand for faster, cheaper, programmable financial products. Licensing Is the New Moat—and the New Barrier As the stablecoin market matures, Li says the ability to secure a U.S. banking license is quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge—and an operational filter for investors. “We no longer evaluate infrastructure startups purely on technical sophistication. Regulatory readiness and ability to integrate with licensed issuers are now critical,” she notes. While Ripple’s and Circle’s path toward becoming full U.S. banks may crowd out direct USD stablecoin competition, Li sees fertile ground for certain technologies. These include on-chain compliance tools, real-time risk monitoring systems, tokenization middleware, and fiat-crypto bridge infrastructure. Startups able to plug into the evolving regulated stack—rather than compete head-on—will be well positioned. Still, licenses come at a cost. “Licenses are both a moat and a constraint,” Li explained. “For U.S. dominance, they’re non-negotiable. Agility is reduced, but large-scale adoption requires regulatory alignment.” For new entrants, distribution is key—but without regulatory credentials, major partners won’t engage. Global Divergence and the Rise of Hybrid Models While U.S. bank charters may offer a long-term edge domestically and with institutional clients, Li believes global stablecoin competition will remain multi-speed. Offshore players like Tether will continue to dominate in DeFi and cross-border use cases due to flexibility and fewer compliance demands. “In the short term, Tether and similar issuers won’t lose dominance in DeFi,” she said. “But as regulated players integrate into fintech apps and banking stacks, they’ll gradually absorb more institutional and retail flows—especially in treasury and on/off-ramp applications.” International jurisdictions are already reacting. “The UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong are actively offering lighter-touch frameworks to attract issuers,” Li said. Paradoxically, issuers regulated under the GENIUS Act may even find it easier to integrate into these emerging hubs, as U.S. oversight lends legitimacy to cross-border deals. Li concludes that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization—already gaining traction—could become the bridge between traditional finance and crypto. “Just like Robinhood democratized equities, hybrid models will drive compliant, user-centric financial products,” she said. The GENIUS Act, rather than killing innovation, may accelerate bank-crypto collaborations, reshaping the financial system at its core.
2025/07/18
US SEC Chair Atkins: Education is key for crypto in retirement accounts

SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled openness to including cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans, stressing the importance of investor education.
2025/07/18
dYdX buys its way into social-first perps trading by hiring an entire team at once

Instead of headhunting, dYdX bought the whole company. Pocket Protector’s lean team scaled to $1 billion in volume in under a year; now, they’re embedded in the decentralized exchange’s core, rewriting the playbook for DEX trading. On July 18, dYdX…
2025/07/18
Bo Hines: Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into law today

PANews reported on July 18 that Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that this afternoon local time, Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into
2025/07/18
Swedish company BTC AB spent about $500,000 to purchase 4.5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 156

PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish company Bitcoin Treasury Capital (BTC AB) has purchased 4.5 bitcoins for approximately $500,000 (approximately 5 million Swedish
2025/07/18
A whale withdrew about 19,500 ETH from FalconX, and the cumulative withdrawal of more than 120,000 ETH in the past week

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x9684 once again withdrew 19,550 ETH (worth US$70.7 million) from FalconX, and a total of 122,691 ETH
2025/07/18

