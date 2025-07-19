MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 7,743 BTC (916,252,636 US dollars) were transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet.
BTC
$113,860.76
-1.56%
WALLET
$0.02238
+0.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 11:50
Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the GENIUS Act signed by US President Trump on Friday prohibits the issuance of yield-based stablecoins, cutting off interest-earning opportunities for
ACT
$0.03816
-2.45%
DEFI
$0.001986
+3.97%
TRUMP
$8.798
-1.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 11:29
21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares
INDEX
$1.23
-5.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 10:43
Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced
BAN
$0.06329
-2.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 10:27
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins
PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
BANK
$0.05508
+0.49%
MAY
$0.04962
-1.23%
U
$0.01104
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
FUND
$0.0278
-0.64%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:49
The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent
ETH
$3,521.86
-4.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:46
David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system
PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for
WHITE
$0.0004968
+7.85%
ACT
$0.03816
-2.45%
HOUSE
$0.014788
-3.78%
TRUMP
$8.798
-1.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:44
AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
BTC
$113,860.76
-1.56%
ETH
$3,521.86
-4.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history
PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
ACT
$0.03816
-2.45%
U
$0.01104
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:30
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#