MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking
In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
LEARN
$0.02115
-0.93%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto
PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
INVEST
$0.0004837
-23.00%
RWA
$0.003571
+2.26%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:53
Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
SECOND
$0.0000103
-25.89%
NET
$0.00011671
+19.28%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:44
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MET
$0.1964
-0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:39
AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.
According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
BTC
$113,860.75
-1.56%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:34
Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million
According to a report by Lookonchain on August 1st, trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum (ETH) with 20x leverage three days ago, when market sentiment was high. His cumulative profit has now
NOW
$0.00797
+4.31%
ETH
$3,521.87
-4.96%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:30
Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible
According to PANews on August 1st, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that, in conjunction with the Presidential Working Group (PWG) report, his top priority is
TOP
$0.000096
--%
U
$0.01104
+0.45%
SOON
$0.1531
+7.13%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:26
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF
PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"
Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VISION
$0.0002708
-3.07%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:00
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#