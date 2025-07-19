2025-08-02 Saturday

FTX creditor representative: Bahamas may be subject to UK/EU rules and requires additional approval

PANews reported on July 19 that FTX creditor representative Sunil tweeted that the Bahamas appears to be subject to UK/EU rules and the claims process requires additional regulatory approval.
PANews2025/07/19 16:57
A whale/institution bought 18,557 ETH on the chain in the past two days, with an average price of $3,451

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has purchased 18,557 ETH on the chain with 64.04 million USDT in the past two
PANews2025/07/19 16:26
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 1.8 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 17, Circle issued about 7.5 billion USDC, redeemed about 5.7 billion USDC, and the
PANews2025/07/19 16:04
A certain ETH band whale bought a total of 5,578 ETH, worth about $19.98 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale bought 5,578 ETH in the 0x54d...e6029 band, with a total value of $19.98 million and an average price
PANews2025/07/19 15:53
A whale closed his DOGE position at a high point yesterday and made a profit of $2.14 million. He went long on DOGE again 10 hours ago and made a profit of $1.64 million.

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x6adb closed his DOGE long position at a high point yesterday, locking in a profit of $2.14 million. 10
PANews2025/07/19 14:53
Coinbase CEO: GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed into law, and more bills will be introduced in the future

PANews reported on July 19 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted, “I hope people realize the importance of this moment for cryptocurrency. GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed
PANews2025/07/19 14:01
James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering

PANews reported on July 19 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "Missed the opportunity to short and was busy making money elsewhere. These new token issuances always end the same
PANews2025/07/19 13:23
CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

Written by: CCTV News On the 18th local time, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation Act for American Stablecoins" (referred to as the
PANews2025/07/19 13:18
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$402 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/07/19 12:15
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$363 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
