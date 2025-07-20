MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
$0,0000004738
-%1,16
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders
Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
XRP
$2,9789
-%0,65
ALTCOIN
$0,001439
-%13,83
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
KAITO
$1,1466
-%1,17
PI
$0,35941
-%12,26
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
ACT
$0,03815
-%2,47
BANK
$0,05504
+%0,25
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto
Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
ETH
$3.521,64
-%4,92
LAYER
$0,6055
-%0,46
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
GAINS
$0,02456
-%4,09
TRIO
$0,4004
-%10,24
REAL
$0,04625
-%0,45
ZORA
$0,061379
-%11,33
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
SOL
$164,34
-%4,02
WHITE
$0,0004955
+%7,62
GO
$0,00093
-%21,18
ETH
$3.521,64
-%4,92
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai
PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $207 million, of which $158 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 23:30
Ethena ignites: ENA doubles as whales pile in, yields top 10%
Ethena token soared to a high of $0.4617, up by 110% from its lowest level this year. This surge, which happened in a high-volume environment, pushed its market capitalization to nearly $3 billion.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
ENA
$0,5799
-%2,19
TOKEN
$0,01512
-%5,08
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 23:30
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#