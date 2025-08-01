2025-08-02 Saturday

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

In August, the crypto industry continued to see a multi-pronged approach to policy, projects, and regulation: ? Trump's reciprocal tariffs were delayed by one week to August 7th ? Hong
PANews2025/08/01 10:39
A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 5E2d6…BpkPq built a position again after 8 months, purchasing JTO worth US$5.7 million at an average price
PANews2025/08/01 10:38
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37
JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated in an interview that he is not opposed to stablecoins and believes in stablecoins and
PANews2025/08/01 10:35
Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum's 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Xinhua Finance, Jiang Yi, director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated on the 1st that
PANews2025/08/01 10:21
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this one-picture recap from "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Updated on August 1st: Moonit Memeland's new launchpad. $Larry Story on launchpad ip.world. Pump's
PANews2025/08/01 10:05

