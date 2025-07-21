MEXC Exchange
Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Stablecoins will have a disruptive impact on traditional bank deposits and payment systems
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Phoenix.com, the latest research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows that as the US stablecoin regulatory framework gradually takes effect,
COM
$0.018934
+3.19%
AMERICA
$0.0003022
-9.24%
BANK
$0.05504
+0.30%
EFFECT
$0.006062
-1.30%
PANews
2025/07/21 11:18
Cryptocurrency market generally rises, ETH breaks through $3,800
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,800, and
ETH
$3,522.78
-4.89%
ROSE
$0.02414
-1.46%
PANews
2025/07/21 11:03
Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk.
HARD
$0.007416
+0.09%
SOON
$0.153
+6.62%
PANews
2025/07/21 10:42
A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months
PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making
BTC
$113,860.76
-1.56%
WBTC
$113,800.74
-1.57%
MAY
$0.04962
-1.19%
ETH
$3,522.78
-4.89%
NET
$0.00011586
+18.72%
PANews
2025/07/21 10:09
A new wallet spent 2082 ETH to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet spent 2,082 ETH (worth US$7.79 million) to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs. In addition, the whale
WALLET
$0.02235
+0.53%
ETH
$3,522.78
-4.89%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:57
JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
BANK
$0.05504
+0.30%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24
PANews reported on July 21 that according to crypto KOL Downsin Jerome, Pump.fun co-founder and CEO Alon Cohen said that PUMP airdrops will be distributed to eligible active Solana wallets
ALON
$0.005445
-5.45%
PUMP
$0.002615
-0.79%
FUN
$0.010268
-7.02%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:43
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
U
$0.01103
+0.18%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:31
From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund
Podcast source: Mario Gabriele, The Generalist Podcast Air Date: July 8, 2025 Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher summary: TL&DR The root of success lies in seeking difference Founders
ROOT
$0.003203
-0.83%
FUND
$0.0278
-0.64%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:30
IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment
PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems.
IOST
$0.003624
-1.06%
L1
$0.00654
-1.94%
BNB
$762.85
-2.54%
RWA
$0.00357
+2.20%
PANews
2025/07/21 09:28
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
