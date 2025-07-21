MEXC Exchange
31,000 ETH transferred from Cumberland to Coinbase institutional account
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Whale Alert, 31,000 Ethereum (about 118 million US dollars) was transferred from Cumberland to the Coinbase Institutional account.
PANews
2025/07/21 20:39
Trump Media Technology Group: Bitcoin assets currently held account for two-thirds of the company's total liquid assets
PANews reported on July 21 that Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O): The Bitcoin assets currently held account for approximately two-thirds of the company's total current assets of approximately US$3
PANews
2025/07/21 20:38
Trump Media and Technology Group: Bitcoin reserve purchases total $2 billion
PANews reported on July 21 that Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O) announced that its total Bitcoin reserve purchases have reached $2 billion. The group plans to continue acquiring Bitcoin and
PANews
2025/07/21 20:35
ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance
Zebec Network’s price jumps 15%, buoyed by ecosystem growth and influx of new payroll clients. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price is up 15% in the past 24 hours, rising alongside a broader rally in the altcoin market. After consolidating within a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 20:28
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Chinese blockchain Conflux has launched Conflux 3.0 and unveiled a new offshore yuan-backed stablecoin targeting “Belt and Road” cross-border payments.
PANews
2025/07/21 20:05
Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week
PANews reported on July 21 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 bitcoins at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin between July 14 and 20, with a total investment of
PANews
2025/07/21 20:02
Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing
PANews reported on July 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that trade negotiations are currently ongoing and he is more concerned about reaching a high-quality agreement rather than completing
PANews
2025/07/21 20:00
US Treasury Secretary Benson: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered. Driven by the development of artificial
PANews
2025/07/21 19:58
BNB Hack’s Latest Winners Announced: Basement, DeFi Copilot, BIBIM
PANews reported on July 21 that BNB Chain announced the results of the latest batch of BNB Hack (6/23–7/17). The social protocol Basement (DeSoc direction), AI-driven DeFi assistant DeFi Copilot,
PANews
2025/07/21 19:55
BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH),
PANews
2025/07/21 19:52
