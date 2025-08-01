MEXC Exchange
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions
Crypto market is flashing bearish signal today as a new round of global tariffs from the White House sends jitters across all markets. The overall crypto market is down 7%, with Bitcoin briefly dropping to $115,000. Ethereum is holding the $3,700 support level but is still down 3.7%, while Solana has slipped 4.5% to $172. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/08/01 12:18
Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter of 2025, reversing
PANews
2025/08/01 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days
PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
PANews
2025/08/01 12:01
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
PANews
2025/08/01 11:59
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
ETH
$3 521,99
-4,91%
PANews
2025/08/01 11:10
Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations
Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results. The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 11:08
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
PANews
2025/08/01 11:02
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network
PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
PANews
2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence
PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews
2025/08/01 10:49
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars
According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
PANews
2025/08/01 10:46
