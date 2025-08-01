2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

Crypto market is flashing bearish signal today as a new round of global tariffs from the White House sends jitters across all markets. The overall crypto market is down 7%, with Bitcoin briefly dropping to $115,000. Ethereum is holding the $3,700 support level but is still down 3.7%, while Solana has slipped 4.5% to $172. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 12:18
Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter of 2025, reversing
PANews2025/08/01 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
PANews2025/08/01 12:01
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations

Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results.  The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 11:08
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
PANews2025/08/01 11:02
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
PANews2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
PANews2025/08/01 10:46

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

