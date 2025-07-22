2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
GameSquare gets approval to add an additional $150 million to its crypto treasury and increases its holdings by 8,351 ETH

GameSquare gets approval to add an additional $150 million to its crypto treasury and increases its holdings by 8,351 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced that it would increase its digital asset treasury management authorization
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.115+17.98%
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.61-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:48
Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings

Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) announced on Monday the launch of its fourth preferred stock product "Stretch" (STRC). The
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:43
Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month

Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month

PANews reported on July 22 that regarding the progress of the White House's first encryption policy report, encryption reporter Eleanor Terrett said: "The report will be officially submitted tomorrow (July
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004955+7.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014788-5.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:38
Kaito to launch Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad this week

Kaito to launch Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad this week

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, AI-driven Web3 data provider Kaito announced that it will launch a new fundraising platform called Capital Launchpad this week. The
Kaito
KAITO$1.1465-1.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-1.06%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:33
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee ‘Faces Crypto Market Maker Probe’

Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee ‘Faces Crypto Market Maker Probe’

Prosecutors are investigating a possible link between the former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee and a crypto market maker suspected of manipulating the prices of low-cap altcoins . The South Korean media outlet OhMyNews claimed it had seen evidence that the special prosecution team charged with investigating the former First Lady sent an official request to colleagues investigating a notorious crypto market maker nicknamed Jon Bur Kim (real surname: Park). Prosecutors suspect Park (44) of fraud and “scam coin” operations. Legal probes into Park and several of his suspected associates are ongoing. A special counsel team investigating allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee is set to summon her and former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning. https://t.co/wF8WuStt3p — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 21, 2025 Former South Korean First Lady: Crypto Wrap Incoming? OhMyNews says that the special prosecutors last week “requested a loan of the investigation records” in the Park case. The media outlet wrote: “If the special prosecution team requested the investigation records related to Park, it cannot be ruled out that Kim Kun-hee or someone close to her was involved in the scam coin case, or Park’s alleged crimes, investigation, or trial.” Kim is accused of corruption and peddling influence during her time as the South Korean First Lady, during the presidency of Yoon Seok-yeol. Yoon was removed from office earlier this year after a failed attempt to declare martial law in December 2024. Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, the lead prosecutor in the Kim probe, also summoned Lee Jong-ho, a close associate of Kim’s, for questioning on July 21. Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee (left) with the former US First Lady Jill Biden in 2023. (Image: The White House) Prosecution Raid Lee is the former chief of the investment firm Blackpearl Invest. At the end of last week, prosecutors conducted a raid on his home and car. Prosecutors think Lee took a $58,000 bribe from an auto business executive who was accused of manipulating stock prices. They believe Lee may have asked Kim to pressure members of the judiciary to ensure the executive was given a suspended sentence. Prosecutors think Lee had access to the former First Lady’s bank accounts, and used these to process the funds connected to the case. Park, meanwhile, was arrested and indicted along with a software development firm CEO surnamed Moon. Prosecutors think the duo embezzled hundreds of billions of won by issuing and listing a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021. Vehicles from Park’s supercar collection. (Source: @jon_bur_kim/Instagram) Scam Coin Probes Park is also suspected of operating another alleged scam coin named Podo. Investigators think he embezzled 80 billion won “using the same method” earlier in 2021. On December 18, 2023, Park attempted to flee the country on a boat to China. However, his efforts were thwarted by a storm . The Coast Guard, fearing for the boat and its crew’s safety, intervened. Officers forced the boat to dock shortly after it departed, later finding Park illegally stowed on board. Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol skipped questioning by a special prosecutor investigating his December declaration of martial law, citing the need to prepare for a later hearing despite the risk of arrest https://t.co/OUHg3a7mBN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2025 Park was active on social media prior to his arrest, where he openly flaunted his wealth and his large collection of imported supercars. Prosecutors have since seized his vehicles, as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of crypto. Park also has assets worth at least several hundred billion won, including domestic and overseas real estate holdings. OhMyNews reporters said the Special Prosecution Team did not respond to their requests for comment.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004955+7.62%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05508+0.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04962-1.19%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07456+19.96%
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-1.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/22 07:30
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's trial changes: defense considers filing for mistrial due to witness testimony

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's trial changes: defense considers filing for mistrial due to witness testimony

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's lawyer is considering applying for a mistrial after expressing concerns about the government's evidence. Hanfeng
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01465+3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:22
Ethereum investment firm Ether Machine plans to raise $1.6 billion in IPO

Ethereum investment firm Ether Machine plans to raise $1.6 billion in IPO

PANews reported on July 22 that Ether Reserve, a new crypto enterprise backed by well-known crypto investors, will be listed on the Nasdaq through a merger with blank check company
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:01
The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News On July 20, the price of Conflux public chain token CFX started to rise sharply, rising from around $0.11 to $0.25, with a single-day increase of
CONFLUX
CFX$0.18703-13.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.61-4.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509-5.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 07:00
Crypto ATMs seized in the UK amid growing scrutiny of kiosk-based exchanges

Crypto ATMs seized in the UK amid growing scrutiny of kiosk-based exchanges

Crypto ATM arrests in London come as US states like Wisconsin move to limit daily transactions and mandate fraud warnings.
Wink
LIKE$0.00953-6.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.13-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 06:36
Judge allows testimony on ‘feasible’ Tornado Cash code changes

Judge allows testimony on ‘feasible’ Tornado Cash code changes

The second week of the Roman Storm trial kicked off with Judge Katherine Failla allowing a witness to testify that Tornado Cash could have been modified to prevent criminal use.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01465+3.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000105-24.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 06:16

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#