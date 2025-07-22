MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, xTAO, a listed company focusing on the Bittensor ecosystem, announced that it has obtained final listing approval from the Canadian
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:40
Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed
PANews reported on July 22 that Lido released a security vulnerability disclosure. Someone reported a malicious vulnerability through the security vulnerability disclosure platform Immunefi, which affects the RageQuit mechanism in
NOT
$0.00213
+2.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:34
A whale sold 8005 ETH in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit of 9.85 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 8,005 ETH at a price of US$3,751 in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit
ETH
$3,522.39
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:32
A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged
ETH
$3,522.39
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:31
A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX. In the past two days, the
WALLET
$0.02239
+0.76%
ETH
$3,522.39
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:14
Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming
TOM
$0.000285
+1.06%
ETH
$3,522.39
-4.90%
LEE
$2.229
+0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:12
Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:07
FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more
MORE
$0.10045
-0.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:00
Crypto mining hotspots: Kazakhstan’s crypto taxation and regulatory dynamics explained
Author: FinTax 1. Introduction 1.1 Country Overview The Republic of Kazakhstan, referred to as Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan spans the Eurasian continent, with most of its territory located in Asia and a
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 08:00
Hive Digital invests $100 million to expand HPC business and accelerate AI transformation
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) announced that it would invest $100 million to expand its high-performance computing (HPC) business to accelerate
INVEST
$0.0004831
-22.50%
HIVE
$0.2163
-2.17%
AI
$0.1212
-1.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 07:54
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#