2025-08-02 Saturday

Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, xTAO, a listed company focusing on the Bittensor ecosystem, announced that it has obtained final listing approval from the Canadian
PANews2025/07/22 08:40
Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed

PANews reported on July 22 that Lido released a security vulnerability disclosure. Someone reported a malicious vulnerability through the security vulnerability disclosure platform Immunefi, which affects the RageQuit mechanism in
Notcoin
NOT$0.00213+2.50%
PANews2025/07/22 08:34
A whale sold 8005 ETH in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit of 9.85 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 8,005 ETH at a price of US$3,751 in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.39-4.90%
PANews2025/07/22 08:32
A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.39-4.90%
PANews2025/07/22 08:31
A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX. In the past two days, the
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02239+0.76%
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.39-4.90%
PANews2025/07/22 08:14
Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+1.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,522.39-4.90%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.229+0.63%
PANews2025/07/22 08:12
Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of
PANews2025/07/22 08:07
FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045-0.62%
PANews2025/07/22 08:00
Crypto mining hotspots: Kazakhstan’s crypto taxation and regulatory dynamics explained

Author: FinTax 1. Introduction 1.1 Country Overview The Republic of Kazakhstan, referred to as Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan spans the Eurasian continent, with most of its territory located in Asia and a
PANews2025/07/22 08:00
Hive Digital invests $100 million to expand HPC business and accelerate AI transformation

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) announced that it would invest $100 million to expand its high-performance computing (HPC) business to accelerate
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004831-22.50%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2163-2.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-1.06%
PANews2025/07/22 07:54

