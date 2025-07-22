2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ark Invest sold $90.58 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

Ark Invest sold $90.58 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 218,986 shares of Coinbase (COIN) through its three ETFs on Monday, worth $90.58 million. Among
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004831-22.50%
ARK
ARK$0.4273-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:46
Over 90% of Ethereum addresses are profitable, the highest since December 2024

Over 90% of Ethereum addresses are profitable, the highest since December 2024

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sentora monitoring, more than 90% of Ethereum addresses are currently in a profitable state, a new high since December 2024. Since there
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045-0.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:42
Coolpad Group: RWA Division has been established to explore the tokenization of property assets

Coolpad Group: RWA Division has been established to explore the tokenization of property assets

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Coolpad Group (02369.HK) issued an announcement to officially establish the "Real World Asset Tokenization Division" (referred to as the "RWA
RealLink
REAL$0.04623-0.49%
Allo
RWA$0.003579+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:34
Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Businessinsider, commercial-stage digital health company Profusa (NASDAQ: PFSA) announced that it has reached an equity credit agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC
FUND
FUND$0.0278-0.64%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+30.91%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:29
AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

PANews reported on July 22 that according to official news, the AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI announced the completion of US$3.6 million in financing. Supporters include Animoca Brands, 071labs, Skyland
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-1.14%
RichQUACK
QUACK$0.0000000003219-2.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:12
On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Chainwire, Questflow, the orchestration layer of the on-chain AI multi-agent economy, announced the completion of a US$6.5 million seed round of financing,
SEED
SEED$0.001044-0.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-1.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6053-0.37%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07566-4.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:07
How much is the cryptocurrency involved in the case worth? Can the judicial authorities set a price?

How much is the cryptocurrency involved in the case worth? Can the judicial authorities set a price?

introduction In the past two years, there have been more and more criminal cases involving virtual currencies. In addition to the common cases of money laundering using virtual currencies, fraud
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045-0.62%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2156-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 09:00
Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.

Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that starting from July 21, 2025, US users can legally participate in perpetual futures trading through its
U
U$0.01101-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 08:55
Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy

Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to investing, Nasdaq-listed digital financial technology group Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) announced on Monday that it had reached a securities purchase
Share
PANews2025/07/22 08:52
Castle Securities: The US SEC will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal rules for tokenization

Castle Securities: The US SEC will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal rules for tokenization

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Castle Securities stated that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal
U
U$0.01101-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 08:45

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#