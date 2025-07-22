2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas

Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The Federal Reserve is a dynamic institution that is willing to listen to new ideas and feedback on how
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:35
The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.

The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today, and is now
Binance Coin
BNB$763-2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00801+4.70%
Dora Factory
DORA$0.01876-2.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513-4.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:30
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,858.9-1.60%
RedStone
RED$0.3378-0.20%
XRP
XRP$2.9787-0.73%
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.5-4.83%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-19.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30
Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem

Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem

Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price extended its rally today, reaching an intraday high of…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00801+4.70%
Zebec Network
ZBCN$0.0050951-1.79%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2387-2.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy. In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the…
Particl
PART$0.1773-0.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.
Particl
PART$0.1773-0.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:28
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO

US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO

PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:16
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan

Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets, involving an
Bittensor
TAO$346.45-2.40%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2172-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:15
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million

Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.5-4.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:06
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03817-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#