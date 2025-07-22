MEXC Exchange
Foreign media: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project as the startup is
PANews
2025/07/23 00:06
a16z leads $15 million seed round for Poseidon to advance decentralized data layer for AI
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , the well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz ( a16z ) led a $ 15 million seed round of financing
PANews
2025/07/23 00:02
Coinbase adds BNKR, JITOSOL, and MPLX to its asset roadmap
PANews reported on July 22 that Coinbase Assets released a message on the X platform, saying that today, three assets, BankrCoin ( BNKR ), Jito Staked SOL ( JITOSOL )
PANews
2025/07/22 23:57
US President Trump: Interest rates should be lowered by 3 percentage points, or even lower
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump talked about Powell: He will be out soon anyway. Trump also said: Powell keeps interest rates too high.
PANews
2025/07/22 23:49
What does the US GENIUS Act mean for stablecoins?
The Genius Act is a US law aimed at establishing federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, setting rules for reserves, redemption rights, and licensing requirements.
PANews
2025/07/22 23:46
Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules
PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
PANews
2025/07/22 23:41
The White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time
PANews reported on July 22 that the White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time.
PANews
2025/07/22 23:40
SharpLink flexes treasury muscle with massive ETH buy, outmaneuvers rival BitMine
The public ETH leaderboard is shifting weekly. SharpLink’s latest accumulation spree pushes it back ahead of BitMine, but the treasury war shows no signs of cooling off.
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 23:39
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 585 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $585 million, of which $158 million
PANews
2025/07/22 23:30
Vitalik: The paradox of utilitarianism is that the setting of "utility is infinite" does not match the upper limit of human emotions
PANews reported on July 22 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on a social media platform that the reason why many paradoxes of utilitarianism are confusing is that its "unlimited
PANews
2025/07/22 23:25
