South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), South Korea’s integrated financial regulator, has recommended asset management firms “not to excessively include” crypto stocks like Coinbase and Strategy in their ETFs portfolios. The regulator has issued verbal guidance to domestic firms, restricting the proportion of crypto companies in ETFs, Herald reported . The directive indicates that the 2017 administrative guidance related to virtual currencies is still valid and must be followed. Additionally, the FSS administrative guidance comprises provisions restricting financial institutions from “holding, purchasing, acquiring collateral, and investing in virtual assets.” “Recently, there has been a trend of deregulation related to virtual assets in the U.S. and Korea, but there have been no specific laws or guidelines established yet,” an FSS official noted. “This means that existing guidelines should be followed until the new system is complete.” South Korea’s Existing Digital Asset Guidelines Since 2017, Korean regulators have prohibited corporate transactions in virtual assets . The government’s decision at that time was driven by concerns over money laundering, given that corporate trading was seen as posing higher risks compared to individual trading. On December 13, 2017, the Korean government announced emergency measures in response to the increasingly speculative domestic cryptocurrency market. Domestic-Listed ETFs Hold Over 10% of ‘Coin Theme’ Stock: FSS The FSS guidance is interpreted as considering the recent rapid increase in ‘coin theme’ stocks, including coin exchanges and mining companies, being included in ETF markets. Among domestic listed ETFs, there are many products with a virtual asset-related stock proportion exceeding 10%, the report noted. For instance, the Korea Investment Trust Management’s ‘ACE US Stock Bestseller ETF’ holds Coinbase with a proportion of 14.59%. Similarly, ‘KoACT US Nasdaq Growth Company Active ETF’ also holds 7.44% of Coinbase, 6.04% of MicroStrategy, adding a total of 13.48% with the relevant stocks. According to industry insiders, these are passive ETFs that are structured to directly track an index. Besides, it is difficult to exclude passive ETFs. “If stocks are arbitrarily excluded without changing the index, the gap rate could skyrocket,” one industry insider noted. “I understand the regulatory tone, but it is not easy to respond immediately.” The local market has also argued that it isn’t fair to apply regulatory standards only to domestic ETFs, as they are already making indirect investments through ETFs of US-listed crypto investment companies. “Restricting only domestic ETFs will not stop the flow of funds, and in reality, many investors are already bypassing the market with U.S. ETFs,” another source noted. “It is questionable whether the regulations will be effective in reality.”
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 13:18
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Globenewswire, SEALSQ Corp, a Nasdaq-listed public key infrastructure development company, announced that it is setting up a cryptocurrency investment fund of approximately
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:11
PANews reported on July 23 that Zhao Changpeng posted on the X platform at noon that although the accuracy of the Altcoin Season Index on CoinMarketCap is uncertain, it is
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:07
PayPal to launch global platform PayPal World to connect payment systems and digital wallets

PayPal to launch global platform PayPal World to connect payment systems and digital wallets

PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, PayPal announced that it will launch the global platform PayPal World. Some of the world's largest payment systems and digital
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:05
Technical guidance: Smart contract implementation guide for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers

Technical guidance: Smart contract implementation guide for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers

With the formal passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued the "Draft Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers" on May 26, 2025, aiming
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:00
Citadel Securities, the trading giant founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, is calling on the US SEC to hold tokenized equities to the same standards as traditional listed stocks. In a recent letter submitted to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on July 21, the firm warned against granting broad exemptions for digital assets that resemble equity securities. The company said it supports innovation in market infrastructure, but drew a sharp line between true technological progress and regulatory arbitrage. “Tokenized securities must achieve success by delivering real innovation and efficiency to market participants, rather than through self-serving regulatory arbitrage,” Citadel wrote. Citadel Securities wrote a compelling letter to the @SECGov on the topic of tokenized public stocks, with which I strongly agree: "Simply put, while we strongly support technological innovations designed to address market inefficiencies, seeking to exploit regulatory arbitrage… — Carlos Domingo (@carlosdomingo) July 22, 2025 ‘Look-a-Like’ Equities Must Follow Same Rules, Citadel Tells SEC Tokenized equities, issued on blockchains as alternatives to listed securities, have gained momentum. This rise comes as crypto firms push for more flexible regulatory treatment. However, Citadel argued that these “look-a-like” products still meet the definition of securities. Therefore, it said, they must comply with the same rules that govern the national market system. Citadel cautioned the SEC against exempting these products from core investor protections. These include best execution standards, trade transparency, and fair access provisions. Instead, the firm called for a transparent and deliberative rulemaking process. It added that this process should involve all market participants, including exchanges, issuers, institutional investors and retail investors. Creating Shadow Markets Risks Fragmenting Liquidity, Citadel Says The firm also rejected the idea of allowing these offerings to operate in a regulatory “sandbox.” It argued that many proposals come from large, well-funded entities. According to the firm, these players are attempting to bypass critical safeguards. Therefore, it stated: “The Commission should not allow token purveyors to profit simply by avoiding the Commission’s time-tested framework.” Further, Citadel said the risks go beyond individual investors. It warned that creating parallel markets for tokenized equities could destabilize the broader equities market. Specifically, it pointed to potential issues like liquidity fragmentation, counterparty risk and confusion over voting rights and tax treatment. The letter raised concerns about potential disruptions to the ETF market and IPO pipeline. Citadel also questioned whether tokenized equities might reduce transparency in shareholder bases or dampen shareholder engagement, particularly when voting rights are either absent or detached from ownership incentives. Firm Warns Against Cross-Border Crypto Loopholes The firm listed several key disclosures it believes should be mandatory before any regulatory relief is granted. These include who is issuing the token, what rights are attached and how prices are aligned with the underlying equities. Additionally, it urged the SEC to work with the CFTC and foreign regulators to prevent cross-border loopholes. As of June, Citadel Securities was considering entering the crypto trading space . President Jim Esposito has publicly stated that crypto has passed “the point of no return.” He added that it is now an asset class being taken seriously by institutional investors. The letter signals that while Citadel is open to engaging with crypto markets, it expects regulatory standards to be upheld. Any regulatory adjustments for blockchain-based assets, the firm insisted, must be applied across the market, not carved out for a subset of players seeking lighter oversight.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 12:42
21Shares has filed a preliminary application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an ETF tracking the token of the DeFi platform Ondo Finance.
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:23
By Matt Hougan , Chief Investment Officer at BitWise Compiled by: Tim, PANews This article will analyze why the price of ETH has risen and why it will continue to
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:15
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, three wallets (possibly belonging to the same whale) had just transferred out 10,606 BTC after being idle for 3-5 years.
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:02
Unveiling the secret waltz between Trump’s “fascist economy” and the crypto bull market — the deadly dance between Bitcoin and the “credit drum”, are you following the dance with your
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:00

