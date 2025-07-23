2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell

U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell

PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U
U$0.01102-0.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014752-5.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000037+60.86%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003914+1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512-5.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
Gaia
GAIA$0.0005536+2.88%
SEED
SEED$0.001047+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-0.97%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08171-2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002138+2.59%
Gems
GEMS$0.09801-5.01%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21104-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004844-14.97%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09531-0.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004954+7.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-0.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014752-5.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
SUI
SUI$3.5059-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13909+1.60%
U
U$0.01102-0.09%
BULLS
BULLS$169.61--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796-1.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:56

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#